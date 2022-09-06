ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Pennsylvania high school football schedule for Week 3

By Allie Berube
 3 days ago

(WHTM) — The season is in full swing in Week 3 of Friday Night Football across Central Pennsylvania. Dozens of Midstate high school football teams are scheduled for games from the Mid Penn Conference, YAIAA and Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Find where your school is playing in the full schedule for Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Full Week 2 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

Friday, September 9

All games on Friday kickoff at 7 p.m.

Bermudian Springs (0-2) at Susquehannock (1-1)
Big Spring (0-2) at Newport (0-2)
Biglerville (1-1) at James Buchanan (2-0)
Bishop McDevitt (0-1) at La Salle College HS (1-1) at Wissahickon HS
Camp Hill (2-0) at Upper Dauphin (1-1)
Carlisle (2-0) at York (0-2)
Central Dauphin (0-2) at Coatesville (2-0)
Central York (1-1) at Hempfield (3) (2-0)
Chambersburg (1-1) at Waynesboro (1-1)
Cocalico (1-1) at Manheim Central (2-0)
Conestoga Valley (1-1) at Garden Spot (2-0)
Cumberland Valley (2-0) at Spring-Ford (2-0)
Delone Catholic (0-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (2-0)
Donegal (0-2) at Palmyra (1-1)
ELCO (2-0) at Columbia (2-0)
Elizabethtown Area (2-0) at Lower Dauphin (1-0)
Ephrata (1-1) at Lebanon (0-2)
Fairfield (0-2) at Hamburg (2-0)
Gettysburg (1-1) at Boiling Springs (2-0)
Hanover (0-2) at Pequea Valley (0-2)
Hershey (0-2) at Dallastown (0-2)
Cedar Cliff (1-1) at J.P. McCaskey (1-1)
Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) at Kennard-Dale (0-2)
Line Mountain at Tri-Valley
Littlestown (0-2) at Annville-Cleona (1-1)
Mechanicsburg (0-2) at Red Land (0-2)
Mifflin County at Altoona
Milton Hershey (1-0) at East Pennsboro (2-0)
Northeastern (1-1) at Central Dauphin East (1-1)
Northern York (1-1) at Dover Area (1-1)
Octorara Area (1-1) at Lancaster Catholic (2-0)
Red Lion Area (2-0) at Reading (1-1)
Schuylkill Haven at Williams Valley
Schuylkill Valley (0-2) at Susquenita (1-1)
Shippensburg (2-0) at Spring Grove (2-0)
Solanco (2-0) at Penn Manor (1-1)
South Western (2-0) at New Oxford (2-0)
Warwick (0-2) at Cedar Crest (2-0)
West Perry (2-0) at Juniata (1-1)
West York (0-2) at Exeter Township (2-0)
York Catholic (0-2) at York Suburban (1-1)
York County School of Technology (0-1) at Northern Lebanon (0-2)

Saturday, September 10

Manheim Township (1-1) at Harrisburg 01:00 PM
Trinity (1-1) at Wyomissing Area (2-0) 01:30 PM

LIVE UPDATES: Week 2 Friday Night Football game updates from Central PA

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

Inside the four bids to host PIAA State Championships, including what Penn State wanted to charge to host the football state championship

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

