The player who makes Cardinals a legit World Series contender

Meet Jack Flaherty, the player who showed on Monday why he makes the St. Louis Cardinals a legitimate World Series threat. At this point, the St. Louis Cardinals look destined to win the National League Central. They have pulled away from the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the division by 7.5 games, and have an MLB-best 25-8 record since the trade deadline.
FanSided

Cardinals odds, magic number to clinch postseason berth on September 7

What are the St. Louis Cardinals odds and magic number to clinch postseason berth on September 7? Here’s your answer. Unless something goes completely and utterly wrong, the St. Louis Cardinals will clinch a postseason berth. And with an 8.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, it’s likely to come as division winners.
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
FanSided

Wednesday’s stunning comeback latest proof Cardinals season feels magical

This St. Louis Cardinals season feels magical, and Wednesday’s stunning ninth inning comeback underscored exactly why. At this point, I sound like a broken record. I’ve dubbed the St. Louis Cardinals as a legitimate World Series contender – other MLB insiders have since followed suit – and their 9.5 game lead in the National League Central would seem to confirm that.
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues

OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
