Orangeburg, SC

WLTX.com

Flooding rain a concern for this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing quite a bit of rainfall on Wednesday things look to be drier on Thursday with only an isolated chance of rain in the Midlands. Temperatures will be kept down into the lower 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and a light wind from the north and east.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Swimming advisory issued for Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Look Out! New four way stop in Irmo neighborhood

IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents have been advocating for a four way stop at North Royal Tower and Chadford Road and now it's finally going to happen. Erik Sickinger, an Irmo town councilman, put in a request that has turned into reality after asking how to get it done.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
WIS-TV

Motion to sever granted in Mallory Beach lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has a trial date at least for part of the case. A Hampton County judge granted a motion to let the lawsuit move forward separately for one defendant. It’s called a motion to sever and was...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg deputies searching for hotel robbery suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg deputies are searching for a man wanted for robbing a hotel employee last month. Investigators said the suspect went into the lobby of the hotel and reached behind the counter to take the clerk’s backpack. The bag contained personal items, financial transaction cards, and a firearm.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJCL

Suspect captured in South Carolina DMV shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina have captured the man they say opened fire inside a DMV office, injuring two people. On Wednesday night, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18. Investigators say Bess,...
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

West Columbia police respond to man barricaded inside home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department responded to an incident that occurred at the 1400 block of Alpine Drive. Around 7 p.m. officers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the police, when they arrived on the scene, 44-year-old Jamie Spencer of...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

James H. Green exhibit opens in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — James H. Green, Jr. is a name that may be unfamiliar to many. Art historians in Orangeburg say although the late artist wasn't very social, his art spoke for itself, and now the public will have the chance to see it. “He had a natural talent...
ORANGEBURG, SC

