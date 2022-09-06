Read full article on original website
wach.com
Power outage reported across downtown Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A power outage has been reported across downtown Sumter. The City of Sumter says utility crews are on site and working to recover as soon as they can.
WLTX.com
Flooding rain a concern for this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing quite a bit of rainfall on Wednesday things look to be drier on Thursday with only an isolated chance of rain in the Midlands. Temperatures will be kept down into the lower 80s thanks to increased cloud cover and a light wind from the north and east.
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg residents have had their fill of flooding
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - People living in Orangeburg County saw some severe flooding hit the area just last week. And there was more rain Monday. Among those affected were Mary and Johnny Abrahams, who’ve been living in the same house in Orangeburg County for more than 20 years. They...
WIS-TV
Forest Acres Police Department accepting donations for families impacted by Kentucky floods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is accepting non-perishable goods to assist people affected by the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Diapers, wipes, toilet paper, water, and clothing are all being accepted. FAPD says officers felt strongly about helping due to the help the Midlands received after...
WIS-TV
To the fair and beyond: Get your hands on tickets early for South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The countdown is on for the South Carolina State Fair!. Cotton candy, fries and corn dogs are a month closer but tickets for the fair are even closer. The fair will be held from October 12th - 23rd but tickets are available now here or at participating Circle K locations.
Look Out! New four way stop in Irmo neighborhood
IRMO, S.C. — In Irmo, residents have been advocating for a four way stop at North Royal Tower and Chadford Road and now it's finally going to happen. Erik Sickinger, an Irmo town councilman, put in a request that has turned into reality after asking how to get it done.
wach.com
Second body found at USC identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- Increasing clouds today - Periods of heavy rain for tonight and Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Increasing clouds today with highs in the low 80s. Watch for a few evening showers but heavier rain arrives overnight tonight and continues into the day on Saturday. Saturday is a First Alert Day. First Alert Headlines:. Increasing clouds today with highs in the low 80s.
WIS-TV
Motion to sever granted in Mallory Beach lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach has a trial date at least for part of the case. A Hampton County judge granted a motion to let the lawsuit move forward separately for one defendant. It’s called a motion to sever and was...
WLTX.com
Orangeburg native paintings restored on display
James H. Green the late artist will get a display of his art in Orangeburg. Over 200 paintings were discovered and thirty are now on display.
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
Man who helped SC State University recover from financial troubles, Charlie Way, has died
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of former Board of Trustees Chairman Charles S. Way. Way died Tuesday at the age of 84, according to the university. He was named chairman of the new SC State Board of Trustees in 2015 after state lawmakers removed all previous members amid […]
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg deputies searching for hotel robbery suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg deputies are searching for a man wanted for robbing a hotel employee last month. Investigators said the suspect went into the lobby of the hotel and reached behind the counter to take the clerk’s backpack. The bag contained personal items, financial transaction cards, and a firearm.
abccolumbia.com
Fallen Richland Deputy Ryan Rawl to be honored at Memorial Soccer Tournament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hitting the soccer field to honor one of their fallen brothers. The Ryan Rawl Memorial Soccer Tournament kicks off Saturday, November 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Garners Ferry Sports Complex on 8620 Garners Ferry Road in Hopkins.
'Take pride in your community': Orangeburg resident picks up trash to keep Orangeburg beautiful
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Longtime Orangeburg resident Pat Milhouse has been picking up trash in the neighborhood for about seven years. He says he was bothered by seeing how much trash accumulates along the side of the road. “You just ride down the roads and look at all the trash...
WJCL
Suspect captured in South Carolina DMV shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina have captured the man they say opened fire inside a DMV office, injuring two people. On Wednesday night, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, 18. Investigators say Bess,...
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
WIS-TV
West Columbia police respond to man barricaded inside home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department responded to an incident that occurred at the 1400 block of Alpine Drive. Around 7 p.m. officers say they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. According to the police, when they arrived on the scene, 44-year-old Jamie Spencer of...
James H. Green exhibit opens in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — James H. Green, Jr. is a name that may be unfamiliar to many. Art historians in Orangeburg say although the late artist wasn't very social, his art spoke for itself, and now the public will have the chance to see it. “He had a natural talent...
