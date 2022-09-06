Read full article on original website
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
WLTX.com
Shooting anniversary has police asking for help
16-year-old Josiah Sanders, a student at Lower Richland High School, was shot and killed along the 1400 block of McQueen street in Columbia. No one has been caught.
manninglive.com
Police ask for information in shooting case
If anyone has information regarding the recent shooting at Manning Garden Apartments, please call the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859 or the Manning Police Department anonymous Tip Line at 803-433-8025. Thank you for helping keep our city safe!
coladaily.com
Columbia murder of 16-year-old remains unsolved one year later
The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the murder of a 16-year-old, one year after the crime. Josiah Sanders was fatally shot Sept. 5, 2021 at 4193 McQueen St. According to the police department, investigators have followed leads but there is a lack of public cooperation and helpful tips in the case.
2 Laurens Co. detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
wach.com
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Broad River Road shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A suspect is now in custody after a deadly Broad River Road shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug 20, deputies were dispatched to 3315 Broad River Rd for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, deputies...
wach.com
Police arrest man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Wednesday afternoon a man faced charges, after he barricaded himself inside a home. Officials say the man had a shotgun during a domestic incident. West Columbia police say the man’s girlfriend and her son were also inside. According to authorities, the boy called 9-1-1....
WRDW-TV
Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a man they are trying to identify in an armed robbery. Deputies responded on Aug. 31 to a Citadel Road hotel where a robbery was reported. The hotel’s clerk told deputies that just after 2 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the lobby and eventually walked behind the customer counter.
Warrenville man charged with kidnapping and assault of real estate agent
A Warrenville man is facing kidnapping and assault charges related to a Sept. 1 incident. Brailan Dashun Glover, 24, of Warrenville, was arrested and charged Sept. 4 with kidnapping and second-degree assault, according to jail records. On Sept. 1, police responded to the 8000 block of Kiwi Court where the...
abccolumbia.com
A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
WIS-TV
Blythewood Rd. vape store burglary under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects. On Aug. 28 deputies responded to the 100 block of Blythewood Rd. at the Tobacco and Vape at around 1:30 a.m. They found the back door damaged and items thrown about the store.
abcnews4.com
Suspect in King Street shooting released on $25K bond, put on house arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people were left injured in a downtown shooting on the corner of Morris and King Street Saturday night. The injuries were not life threatening and victims were treated at a local hospital, police said. Two suspects- Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old juvenile- were arrested...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
wach.com
Former SC correctional officer charged with misconduct
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A former correctional officer at Wateree River Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders. According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarah Eileen Brady, 44,...
wach.com
Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
WIS-TV
Man missing from medical transport found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
Student from Greenville found dead on UofSC campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
WIS-TV
Forest Acres Police Department accepting donations for families impacted by Kentucky floods
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is accepting non-perishable goods to assist people affected by the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Diapers, wipes, toilet paper, water, and clothing are all being accepted. FAPD says officers felt strongly about helping due to the help the Midlands received after...
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom
WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...
