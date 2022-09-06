ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

manninglive.com

Police ask for information in shooting case

If anyone has information regarding the recent shooting at Manning Garden Apartments, please call the Manning Police Department at 803-435-8859 or the Manning Police Department anonymous Tip Line at 803-433-8025. Thank you for helping keep our city safe!
MANNING, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia murder of 16-year-old remains unsolved one year later

The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the murder of a 16-year-old, one year after the crime. Josiah Sanders was fatally shot Sept. 5, 2021 at 4193 McQueen St. According to the police department, investigators have followed leads but there is a lack of public cooperation and helpful tips in the case.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies tracking gunman who robbed Orangeburg hotel clerk

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a still from surveillance footage showing a man they are trying to identify in an armed robbery. Deputies responded on Aug. 31 to a Citadel Road hotel where a robbery was reported. The hotel’s clerk told deputies that just after 2 a.m., a man wearing all black entered the lobby and eventually walked behind the customer counter.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor, accordingtothe Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Blythewood Rd. vape store burglary under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it is asking the public for assistance in identifying burglary suspects. On Aug. 28 deputies responded to the 100 block of Blythewood Rd. at the Tobacco and Vape at around 1:30 a.m. They found the back door damaged and items thrown about the store.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested after real estate agent fends off assailant

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 24-year-old Warrenville man is charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after he allegedly trapped a real estate agent. The incident happened Sept. 1 at an Aiken County address, according to deputies. The real estate agent was showing the home, and as she finished up, Brailan...
wach.com

Former SC correctional officer charged with misconduct

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A former correctional officer at Wateree River Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders. According to the SC Department of Corrections, Sarah Eileen Brady, 44,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Former Broad River correctional officer charged after submitting fake military orders

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A former SC Department of Corrections (SCDC) employee is charged with forgery after sending fake military documents to her employer. Officials have charged Andrea Green, 41, after claims that she submitted forged military orders from the NC Army National Guard to her HR Department in February 2021. The orders placed Green into Active Duty status, granting her leave from her position as an officer at Broad River Correctional Institute.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man missing from medical transport found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Richland County. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. on Antioch Amez Church Road. Troopers say a person driving a motorcycle was traveling northeast when the bike crossed the center line. The driver corrected the motorcycle.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Family frustrated by lack of answers on missing mom

WAGENER, S.C. - An Aiken County mother has now been missing for 17 days. Krystal Anderson’s family reported her missing on Aug. 23 after she was last seen outside her home in Wagener on Aug. 20. Her family is growing frustrated with what they say is little response from...

