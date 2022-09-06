Read full article on original website
Beautiful end to the workweek. showers return late weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Once we cleared the clouds on Tuesday afternoon and evening, we’ve been on a great run of weather and that includes today!. Skies have been filled with sun once again and as we close out the workweek, we expect more of the same. However, as we enter the weekend, changes will be on the way. Thankfully, it won’t ruin the entire weekend, but it’s a forecast worth checking in on once in awhile as we head toward Sunday if you plan on being outside. And we could still use some rain, so it’s not all bad news.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The nice stretch of weather from this weekend lines up perfectly for today as Friday Night Lights is back in action. Forecasts for your favorite teams can be found right here. In addition, Bikes on the Bricks sees nice weather today! We are tracking rain chances for the weekend, but particularly not until Saturday evening, then on Sunday. Those showers should also continue into next workweek.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Tuesday ended beautifully, and today has managed to follow that up beautifully!. Sunshine has controlled our skies through the afternoon and will continue through the rest of our daylight hours tonight, and conditions will remain pleasant right through the overnight. We won’t be slowing down with this pattern over the next few days, so if you have outdoor projects or outdoor clean up that you’ve been putting off, this is a great few days to get it done.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice stretch of sunshine to carry throughout the rest of the week. This will also come with a slight boost in temperatures too!. Rain chances don’t make a return until the weekend, but most activity is focused on Sunday, then lingering into the beginning of next workweek.
85 Years Later – ‘Legend Of the Saginaw Water Man’, Still a Mystery Today
This creepy and mysterious legend took place 85 years ago along the Saginaw River. It's safe to say that most of us love a good mystery, especially one that hasn't been solved in 85 years. In this case, we're talking about the Legend of the Saginaw Water Man, it's a...
CMU prepares for Home Opener
Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 7th. Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint. A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. Project Community Connect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Project Community Connect is back after a...
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6
First responders arrived at an abandoned building that partially collapsed on Labor Day in Flint, making sure no one was inside at the time. First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5. TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning,...
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Cedar Point retires Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster that injured woman last year
Cedar Point is retiring its Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, one year after a Michigan woman was injured while waiting in line for the ride. Officials for the Sandusky, Ohio-based amusement park announced the closure Tuesday on Twitter. "After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world's...
Crash closes down roadway in Kochville Twp.
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - A crash Thursday morning shut down a roadway in Kochville Township. Police and fire departments responded to the crash around 9:00 a.m. on Mackinaw Rd. near Pierce Rd. Mackinaw Rd. has been closed between Pierce and Kochville Roads. No word on possible injuries. Mid-Michigan NOW has...
Webberville farm creates an a-maze-ing rivalry corn maze
WEBBERVILE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Michigan State Spartan fans and University of Michigan fans will enjoy the newest corn maze in Mid-Michigan. A local farm in Webberville created a two-in-one maze that features both the Spartans and the Wolverines. The farm designed two mazes in one! Big Kids can enjoy...
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36
Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim.
Missing Flint Girl Reported Safe
A teen girl reported missing from Flint has been found. 14-year-old Neveah Rain Harvey was last seen August 31 at Juliano’s C-Store at Corunna Road and South Ballenger Highway. Police say she may have been staying somewhere in the area of Taken Street in Flint or at the Red Roof Inn or Hometown Inn on Miller Road in Flint Township.
La Unión Cívica to host Saginaw Taco Fest
SAGINAW, MI-- La Unión Cívica Mexicana of Saginaw, now celebrating its 77th anniversary, has announced it will be putting on a Saginaw Taco Fest on Saturday, Sept. 10. Running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Serra Chevrolet (4200 Bay Rd.) the event is being done to celebrate ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 - Oct. 15) in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
5 Things You Didn’t Know You’d Miss About Flint
Many of us have moved away for some amount of time. Our work, families, or education take us out of our hometowns—sometimes for a couple of years, other times much longer. You start to notice little things you took for granted during each trip home. In my case, visiting friends & family all around Genesee County made me realize the 5 things I missed the most — and glad I’m back to enjoy them again.
Worth Road bridge over I-75 to close in Arenac County
BAY CITY, Mich. -- Worth Road's bridge over I-75 will close for an epoxy seal coating from Wednesday to Saturday. From September 7 through September 10, the Michigan Department of Transportation require a full closure of the bridge on Worth Road over I-75 to complete epoxy seal coating. This work...
