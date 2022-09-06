Palm Desert’s Tyrese Mckneely game-winning sack is our Play of the Week

The fans have spoken and we have our Play of the Week!

Tyrese Mckneely of Palm Desert High School got the most votes this week for his clutch, game-winning sack against Central.

The game went to overtime. The play came during a two-point conversion by Central to potentially tie the game. Mckneely burst through the offensive line and wrapped up the QB to get the win for the Aztecs.

Congratulations to Mckneely and his teammates on the big win.

