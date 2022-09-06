ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Palm Desert’s Tyrese Mckneely game-winning sack is our Play of the Week

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
The fans have spoken and we have our Play of the Week!

Tyrese Mckneely of Palm Desert High School got the most votes this week for his clutch, game-winning sack against Central.

The game went to overtime. The play came during a two-point conversion by Central to potentially tie the game. Mckneely burst through the offensive line and wrapped up the QB to get the win for the Aztecs.

Congratulations to Mckneely and his teammates on the big win.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football .

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

