Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Police search for men involved in shooting on Atlantic Avenue

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police needs the public's help in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:53 p.m., in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue. The shooting was between two groups of men.

Police say multiple victims were shot and property was damaged by gunfire.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385 4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

theghost69
3d ago

Hopefully all of these crimes will go back down now that the season is over. Or these people stop coming to the oceanfront to commit crimes.

