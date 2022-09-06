Read full article on original website
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Customers to see rate hike as Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E settlement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a settlement between OG&E, federal agencies and special interest groups. Despite the agreement being finalized, customers have already seen the proposed increase in their energy bills. The corporation commission said OG&E asked for the rate hike about a year ago. The...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
KTUL
Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E request to adjust base rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission unanimously approved a request from OG&E to adjust base rates on Thursday as part of the company’s efforts to "harden, secure, and modernize the electric grid." While the settlement carries a $2.07 a month increase for residential customers, the company...
KTUL
'A real struggle': Citizens cope with soaring electric bills in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some folks in Edmond are shocked about how much their electric bill is costing them. On September 7, Fox 25 looked into why this is happening. During the hot summer months, most of your electric bill comes from how much you use your air conditioning unit. The city says some people are seeing bills from July, which was a time when you had to crank up the AC during the heatwave. Still, this doesn't change how frustrated some residents are.
405magazine.com
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
Oklahoma City restaurant named one of ’50 Best New Restaurants in 2022′
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant is making headlines after it caught the attention of a national publication. Bon Appetit Magazine sent its staff across the country to search for the 50 best new restaurants in 2022. Ma Der Lao Kitchen was one of a handful...
KTUL
Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday that updated COVID-19 boosters have begun arriving in Oklahoma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna last Thursday. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those aged...
ODOT: Start planning now for I-35 construction projects
Drivers in the metro are being warned to begin planning now for upcoming road projects.
KOCO
Resurfacing on busy Oklahoma road will have big impact in coming weeks
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Oklahoma’s busiest roads will get a little busier overnight. It is just the tip of the iceberg of what is to come. Resurfacing on Interstate 35 will have a big impact over the next few weeks but the state said it’s to keep things from being even worse.
OCC Approves OG&E’s Request To Adjust Base Rates
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates. OG&E released the following statement in regards to the approval:. “Today, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) unanimously approved Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company’s (OG&E) request to adjust base rates as...
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster
The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
Thousands Of Oklahomans In Crisis Have Already Dialed 9-8-8 For Help
This week is Suicide Prevention Week. With a new crisis hotline, its goal is to spread awareness and save lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 45,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020. Oklahoma Department Of Mental Health And Substance Abuse Services director of communications...
Local doctor wants to know why the state’s Covid-19 death total doesn’t add up to CDC total
The State of Oklahoma posts a different COVID-19 death total on the health department website compared to the CDC.
okcfox.com
Woman finds hidden cameras in Northwest Oklahoma City Airbnb
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police filed a search warrant for a NW OKC Airbnb after a woman found hidden cameras all over the bedroom and bathroom area of her room. Police say a woman was intending to stay at the Air BnB for the weekend of Aug. 5.
KTUL
Oklahoma entrepreneur helping others to wash away their past and get second chances
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It takes a brave person to go out on a limb and start their own business, but to use that platform to help others in a way needed is an accomplishment all in its own. Antonio Taylor is giving others a second chance, and now...
KTUL
Oklahoma Co. seeking deregistration of web domain allegedly impersonating state employees
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners is looking to get a domain deregistered. According to the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners, a company in Arizona, Namecheap Inc., registered the domain, "oklahomacounty.net," while the Oklahoma County website is "oklahomacounty.org." The board of commissioners says by use...
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
KTUL
OSDH offering safety tips after West Nile Virus detected in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is offering safety tips to Oklahomans after the West Nile Virus (WNV) was detected in the state. OSDH's Mosquito Surveillance Program has detected positive WNV pools in Muskogee County and LeFlore County. Multiple weeks of detection in two different Oklahoma counties indicates that WNV is an active presence in the state, according to OSDH.
