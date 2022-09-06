ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E request to adjust base rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission unanimously approved a request from OG&E to adjust base rates on Thursday as part of the company’s efforts to "harden, secure, and modernize the electric grid." While the settlement carries a $2.07 a month increase for residential customers, the company...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

'A real struggle': Citizens cope with soaring electric bills in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some folks in Edmond are shocked about how much their electric bill is costing them. On September 7, Fox 25 looked into why this is happening. During the hot summer months, most of your electric bill comes from how much you use your air conditioning unit. The city says some people are seeing bills from July, which was a time when you had to crank up the AC during the heatwave. Still, this doesn't change how frustrated some residents are.
EDMOND, OK
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Tuesday that updated COVID-19 boosters have begun arriving in Oklahoma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna last Thursday. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those aged...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma doctors recommend updated COVID-19 booster

The latest boosters are designed to target both the original strain of Coronavirus and the new Omicron variants that most people are catching right now, and the arrival comes after the CDC approved an updated shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on September 1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

OSDH offering safety tips after West Nile Virus detected in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is offering safety tips to Oklahomans after the West Nile Virus (WNV) was detected in the state. OSDH's Mosquito Surveillance Program has detected positive WNV pools in Muskogee County and LeFlore County. Multiple weeks of detection in two different Oklahoma counties indicates that WNV is an active presence in the state, according to OSDH.
OKLAHOMA STATE

