Vermilion County, IL

Bike ride coming to Kickapoo Rail Trail

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The annual River to Rail bike ride is returning to Vermilion County this Saturday.

Hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, the ride will feature four routes along the Kickapoo Rail Trail, each a different length – 63, 37, 30 and 7.5 miles. The three longest routes will take cyclists to the Rail Trail section that includes the trestle bridge above the Middle Fork River; the shortest will stay within Kennekuk County Park.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the continued development of the Rail Trail. The cost of registration will include stops and support along the route, a t-shirt and lunch.

More information and the registration from can be found online . Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For questions, contact Lara Danzl at 217-442-1691.

