Where’s Irene? Kenyan Woman Vanishes in Wyoming
Where's Irene? That's the question the 32,000 citizens of Gillette, Wyoming are asking. Born and raised in Kenya, Irene Gakwa emigrated to the U.S. in the spring of 2019. With aspirations to pursue a career in health care, 32-year-old Gakwa hugged her parents goodbye in Nairobi, and moved to the close-knit town of Gillette. While they worried for their daughter's well-being, Gakwa's parents took comfort in knowing their two sons, Chris Munga and Kennedy Wainaina, were nearby in Meridian, Idaho. Sadly, their sense of security was temporary. Less than three years after moving to America, Gakwa's family reported her missing.
A Kenyan woman vanished in Wyoming after meeting boyfriend on Craigslist. Six months on, her family plead for answers
The family of a missing woman are pleading for information for their loved one six months after she vanished. Thirty-two-year-old Irene Gawka was last seen by her family during a video call on 24 February, members of her family told CNN in an interview. Ms Gawka, who had moved from Kenya to the US in 2019 to pursue a career in healthcare, lived with her boyfriend Nathan Hightman, 39, in Gillette, Wyoming. Gillette police have said that after Ms Gawka went missing, Mr Hightman withdrew more than $3,000 from Ms Gakwa’s bank account and maxed out another $3,230 on...
Discovery of Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Hotel Dumpster Leads to Poaching Bust in Wyoming
Two men are facing poaching charges after authorities in Wyoming linked them to a pair of pronghorn heads that were discarded next to a dumpster outside a hotel in the city of Gillette. According to court documents obtained by County 17, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) was notified about the antelope heads by Gillette Police officers on August 10—and the tipoff sparked an investigation of two Texans named Jeremiah A. Beason and David Hernandez.
Investigators conclude 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery was murdered in December 2019. Her remains have not been located
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says that investigators have concluded from biological evidence that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019. Formella says that the case is now officially a homicide investigation.
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WATCH: Brave Hiker Holds Insanely Still as Relentless Black Bear Tries to Take Her Down
These incredibly brave hikers in Alberta, Canada stood still for an entire minute as a large black bear searches them for food. In the clip, the faces of the young hikers range from slightly amused to petrified of the bear. The bear walks up and inspects the group. It focuses on one girl during the majority of the encounter.
Seven chilling details in case of missing teen Kiely Rodni – from ‘creepy’ guys at party to discovered ‘burial site’
THE case of missing teen Kiely Rodni has been full of several chilling details from “creepy” guys at the party she was last seen at to a supposed “burial site.”. Kiely was last seen at a huge "senior send-off" party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, around 12.30am on August 6.
Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub
A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
Kiely Rodni’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence on Car, Body Discovered in California Reservoir
After authorities announced they had reportedly located Kiely Rodni’s body in a California reservoir, her boyfriend has broken his silence. In a clip posted on Monday, her boyfriend, Jagger Westfall, said he wanted to “release a type of personal statement.”. “This was an insanely f—– up situation and...
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Kiely Rodni updates — Autopsy results confirm death of missing teenager after body found in Prosser Reservoir
AN AUTOPSY conducted today on the body found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday confirmed the identity of Kiely Rodni. The Placer County Sherriff's Office released a statement on August 23 that read: "Today, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21st. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the decedent as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, of Truckee.
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
What So Many Refuse to See in a Horrifying New Arkansas Police Video
A horrifying incident this weekend in Mulberry, Arkansas, has marked the latest chapter of America’s ongoing conversation about police violence. On Sunday, two Mulberry police officers and one Crawford County sheriff’s deputy were seen on video tape repeatedly beating a suspect whom they have since claimed they were attempting to detain. No sooner than the video began to circulate in the media did the typical cycle of response begin. The officers have been placed on administrative (paid) leave pending an investigation, elected officials have denounced the behavior of the police while urging calm from the community and simultaneously hedging bets with calls to wait for all of the facts, and lawyers for the victim have initiated widespread calls for answers. In the media, the backdrop of midterm elections and the multiple investigations involving former President Donald Trump have made it difficult for any meaningful coverage of this incident to break through the news cycle. Even as the video is horrific in nature, our collective conscious around another example of toxic policing rests somewhere between exhaustion and desensitized. It’s challenging to find meaning in what occurred, and more unclear on how to place it within any larger context. The reason for all this is Congress’ failure to pass any sort of meaningful police reform legislation. Until that happens, we will be doomed to repeat this cycle in perpetuity.
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Last week a man in Liverpool attempted to take his life after he was confronted by a group of “pedophile hunters” who streamed the encounter on Facebook.
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
