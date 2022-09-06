Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
City councilmember organizes community cleanup
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - City councilmember Bonnie Ward is organizing a community cleanup this Saturday. The cleanup will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The city invites people to bring trash, yard waste, and any other items they would like disposed of. You can also donate your time to the...
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Art Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woven baskets, woodworking, gourd art and more are all on display this weekend in Carson City. The Silver State Art Festival will be returning and showcasing the works of several local artists. Be inspired and take classes right there on site. Kristy Dial, President of the Nevada Gourd Society, visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect at the unique event.
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Realtors and Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sierra Nevada Realtors are partnering with the local chapter of the national non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to build beds for kids and the community is invited to help. From Sierra Nevada Realtors, president and board member Jeanne Koerner and Alisa Andrews, as well as Sleep...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple headstones vandalized at historic Virginia City cemetery
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Local non-profit, Comstock Cemetery Foundation, is dedicated to preserving historic cemeteries in Virginia City. After recent vandalization to multiple headstones at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery inside the Silver Legacies location, the foundation is asking for the community’s help. “Almost every day we walk...
KOLO TV Reno
Help Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada ‘Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saturday, Sept. 10, the community is invited to help raise money for Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada’s largest fundraiser of the year. “Raise the Roof to Ease Poverty” takes place at the CCSNN parking lot (500 E. Fourth Street). CEO Marie Baxter stopped...
thefallonpost.org
Fire in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility
A large fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, September 7 in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility with the large pile of railroad ties on the north side of the facility combusting. The piles of ties are located between the Union Pacific tracks on the north and Highway 50 on the south.
Tri-City Herald
Missing mountain biker found dead 200 feet below steep trail, California officials say
The body of a missing mountain biker was found 200 feet below his bicycle on a remote trail, according to California officials. On Sept. 3, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched after receiving a report of a missing person on the Downieville Downhill Trail, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
KOLO TV Reno
What to expect at The Great Reno Balloon Race 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Families will be at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park this weekend when the annual tradition takes to the skies again. Board President Chris Dondero visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at The Great Reno Balloon Race and what’s behind the popularity of the event.
WATCH: Incredibly Chunky Bear Filmed Walking Down the Beach in the Tahoe Keys
For the last several months, a 500-pound black bear, known as Hank the Tank, has been roaming the streets of the Tahoe Keys. According to reports, the famous bear has been seen numerous times around the South Lake Tahoe area, about 100 miles east of Sacramento. However, this neighborhood black...
SFGate
Burning Man aftermath leaves a big trace of trash in Lake Tahoe area
Anyone living within a 500-mile radius of the the Black Rock Desert in Nevada has seen the art cars, decorated bikes, costumes, beat-up campers and other zany contraptions headed to Burning Man. “The Burn” has a cult-like following — some go for the music, some for the art, some simply to party.
Record-Courier
Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley
Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
KOLO TV Reno
post labor day travel 2
KOLO Cooks: Plum and Cheese Stuffed Peppers.
2news.com
Mountain biker found dead in Sierra County
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says a man died after a mountain biking incident over Labor Day weekend in Downieville, California. On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overdue mountain biker. The reporting party told us her husband, Scott Fraser was mountain...
KOLO TV Reno
Everyone invited to Family First Chiropractic CommUNITY Festival this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2000, Family First Chiropractic has served the Reno/Sparks community and empowered families to live at their highest quality of life. For years, they’ve hosted a patient appreciation event and this year they’re expanding the invitation to the whole community. Saturday, Sept. 10, the doctors and staff are hosting a CommUNITY Festival that celebrates well-being and raises money for the local non-profit, Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation.
KOLO TV Reno
Charlie’s Presence is looking for the perfect family to care for amazing dog with special needs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Echo is a six-month-old Catahoula/Pitbull mix. She is deaf and sight impaired, although it’s likely she sees shadows. Despite her special needs, she remains a sweet dog that doesn’t let her disability stop her from enjoying life. She really has no idea she is different than any other dog. She’s already had some training with the experts at the Zoom Room in Reno. She may be deaf and blind, but she is extremely smart and she navigates well once she is familiar with her surroundings.
KOLO TV Reno
What's Up Downtown
Echo needs furever home.
Record-Courier
Chicago-based marijuana company buys Carson and Reno dispensaries
Chicago-based cannabis giant Verano has closed its $29 million acquisition of Sierra Well, which runs a dispensary in Carson City. According to Verano Director of Communications Steve Mazeika, the acquisition includes two dispensaries, one in Carson and one in Reno, and a cultivation and production facility in Reno. “Today signifies...
matadornetwork.com
The Best Art From This Year’s Burning Man
Burning Man was held again this year from August 28th to September 5th, drawing nearly 80,000 enthusiastic participants to the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nevada. With even hotter than usual daytime temperatures, the event felt more nocturnal than ever. Still, it was very worth it to get out during the day — since the artwork this year was off the charts. With a pandemic-induced hiatus after the 2019 event, artists had three years to produce some truly inspired works. This is some of the best Burning Man art in 2022.
Mountain biker body found after wife reports him missing
DOWNIEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A mountain biker was found dead on Sunday near Downieville along the town’s famous Downieville Downhill Trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the wife of Scott Fraser saying that he had not returned from his ride in Downieville even though […]
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
