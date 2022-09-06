Read full article on original website
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say
JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
stljewishlight.org
CRC needs your help collecting bottled water for Jackson, Ms. synagogue
Central Reform Congregation is partnering with community members Umar Lee and Robin McDowell to deliver much-needed clean drinking water to Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi to distribute and provide relief to their community. What can you do?. “We’re asking YOU to donate bottled water to fill a truck leaving...
WLBT
Jackson filmmaker delivers water to residents and Fondren businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson filmmaker is stepping away from the movie sets and can be found driving a forklift or unloading cases of water in the city. Curtis Nichouls said it’s a way to give back to the city that helped him during the filming of A Day to Die starring Bruce Willis.
brproud.com
GBR Food Bank, BR Water Co. lends helping hand to Jackson, Miss. residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the Red Stick is helping Jackson residents by donating water. The mayor’s office said the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to a Jackson food bank and three pallets of bottled water were given to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization. Additionally, the Baton Rouge Water Company donated 2,500 gallons of water.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson - clipped version
Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off donations of unopened plastic water bottles at fire stations throughout the Pine Belt. Protecting Your Electronics From Lightning Strikes. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. Surge protectors are the best way to protect your electronics from a lightning strike. Waiting for a Cure...
WLBT
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
WBUR
Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
Windsong Apartments residents receive water donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell worked to get clean water to the elderly by teaming up with the Scott County chapters of the Jackson State University Alumni Association and the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday. […]
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
WLBT
Pediatrician: Jackson moms should use only bottled water to prepare baby formula
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those who live in Jackson are still figuring out how to juggle the challenges of the water crisis. And now, there’s a warning about why boiling water may not be enough in some cases. Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson lives 90 miles outside of the capital...
WLBT
Water filtration systems in high demand amid latest Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not all water filter systems are the same, but they are in high demand as the boil water notice stays in effect in the capital city. Vidhi Bamzai decided a couple of weeks into the latest boil water notice that she wanted to find a solution. Some research led her to a reverse osmosis system.
WLBT
Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
Jackson schools receive tanks for cooking, drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All 54 Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will soon be operating on their own water tanks instead of using the City of Jackson’s water. World Central Kitchen, a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit, teamed up with Home Depot to donate 600 gallon tanks to all of the schools, starting with Van Winkle Elementary […]
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
WAPT
New burger joint open in Madison County
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. — The video above takes a look at new developments happening in Madison County. What is touted as being one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises is now open in Madison County. Wayback Burgers will hold a grand opening Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the new...
styleblueprint.com
3 Small Southern Towns to Visit This Fall
As we welcome the arrival of a new season, many of us are starting to map out our fall travels. If you’re looking for some inspiration, consider putting these three small Southern towns at the top of your destination list. Each one offers something different — from seasonal celebrations to outdoor adventures and exciting attractions. Take a look!
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
TikTok star with 9 million followers returns to his Mississippi roots
A social media star with more than 9 million followers returned to his Mississippi roots to see family and be recognized by his hometown for his achievements. LaRon Hines, a Brookhaven native who shot to fame with TikTok videos during the 2020 pandemic, returned home Wednesday to visit family. In...
