ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
capitalbnews.org

Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say

JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
JACKSON, MS
stljewishlight.org

CRC needs your help collecting bottled water for Jackson, Ms. synagogue

Central Reform Congregation is partnering with community members Umar Lee and Robin McDowell to deliver much-needed clean drinking water to Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi to distribute and provide relief to their community. What can you do?. “We’re asking YOU to donate bottled water to fill a truck leaving...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson filmmaker delivers water to residents and Fondren businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson filmmaker is stepping away from the movie sets and can be found driving a forklift or unloading cases of water in the city. Curtis Nichouls said it’s a way to give back to the city that helped him during the filming of A Day to Die starring Bruce Willis.
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

GBR Food Bank, BR Water Co. lends helping hand to Jackson, Miss. residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the Red Stick is helping Jackson residents by donating water. The mayor’s office said the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to a Jackson food bank and three pallets of bottled water were given to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization. Additionally, the Baton Rouge Water Company donated 2,500 gallons of water.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt kicks off bottled water drive for Jackson - clipped version

Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off donations of unopened plastic water bottles at fire stations throughout the Pine Belt. Protecting Your Electronics From Lightning Strikes. Updated: 49 minutes ago. |. Surge protectors are the best way to protect your electronics from a lightning strike. Waiting for a Cure...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
JACKSON, MS
WBUR

Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Windsong Apartments residents receive water donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell worked to get clean water to the elderly by teaming up with the Scott County chapters of the Jackson State University Alumni Association and the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Water Pressure#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Jacksonians#Kroger
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Water filtration systems in high demand amid latest Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not all water filter systems are the same, but they are in high demand as the boil water notice stays in effect in the capital city. Vidhi Bamzai decided a couple of weeks into the latest boil water notice that she wanted to find a solution. Some research led her to a reverse osmosis system.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WLBT

Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson schools receive tanks for cooking, drinking water

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All 54 Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will soon be operating on their own water tanks instead of using the City of Jackson’s water. World Central Kitchen, a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit, teamed up with Home Depot to donate 600 gallon tanks to all of the schools, starting with Van Winkle Elementary […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New burger joint open in Madison County

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. — The video above takes a look at new developments happening in Madison County. What is touted as being one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises is now open in Madison County. Wayback Burgers will hold a grand opening Saturday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the new...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
styleblueprint.com

3 Small Southern Towns to Visit This Fall

As we welcome the arrival of a new season, many of us are starting to map out our fall travels. If you’re looking for some inspiration, consider putting these three small Southern towns at the top of your destination list. Each one offers something different — from seasonal celebrations to outdoor adventures and exciting attractions. Take a look!
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy