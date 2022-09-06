Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Water donations at Oakland Heights Elementary reach over 100 cases for Jackson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Oakland Heights Elementary Scholl has made it a mission to help students in Jackson as the city continues to be in a water crisis. Students and teachers have been collecting bottles of water since last week. Now they have over 100 cases of bottled water to share with a school in the capital city.
WLBT
Visit Jackson announces grant for impacted restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday morning, Visit Jackson announced that they passed a $50,000 grant program which is going towards financially struggling businesses and restaurants, but as Barrelhouse Restaurant manager David Moncrief would say, “Barrelhouse is open for business.”. “We are absolutely open for business. We are ready, willing,...
WLBT
Jackson filmmaker delivers water to residents and Fondren businesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson filmmaker is stepping away from the movie sets and can be found driving a forklift or unloading cases of water in the city. Curtis Nichouls said it’s a way to give back to the city that helped him during the filming of A Day to Die starring Bruce Willis.
WLBT
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
brproud.com
GBR Food Bank, BR Water Co. lends helping hand to Jackson, Miss. residents
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the Red Stick is helping Jackson residents by donating water. The mayor’s office said the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to a Jackson food bank and three pallets of bottled water were given to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization. Additionally, the Baton Rouge Water Company donated 2,500 gallons of water.
WLBT
Organizations provide clean drinking water for JPS schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools in Jackson were severely impacted by the water crisis, but thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and the World Central Kitchen Organization, schools can expect to clean drinking water within the next two weeks. “It was clear that their water systems were failing, and we...
Windsong Apartments residents receive water donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell worked to get clean water to the elderly by teaming up with the Scott County chapters of the Jackson State University Alumni Association and the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday. […]
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
WLBT
Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
WLBT
Forest Hill returns to in-person learning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS announced on Wednesday that Forest Hill High School will reopen for in-person learning. Students will return to the high school on Thursday, September 8, following the water pressure being restored at Forest Hill. “We are pleased to report today that water pressure has been restored...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg nonprofit Drive to Thrive receives laptop donations from AT&T
Drive to Thrive, an after-school program in Vicksburg, received a donation of 30 laptops from AT&T on Wednesday. The organization is a nonprofit mentoring program that provides services for school-age students in the area. To make the donation, AT&T partnered with Human I-T, a nonprofit organization that refurbishes used computers for low-income individuals.
WLBT
Jackson Metro running community to finish murdered Memphis woman, Eliza Fletcher’s run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In honor of the recently kidnapped and murdered Memphis teacher and mother, Mississippians will gather together to finish the run she started. The news of Memphis mother, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher’s murder has shaken running communities across the country and here at home. That’s why groups will finish her run tomorrow, including in Brandon.
WAAY-TV
Half-million bottles of water collected by Huntsville groups to help Jackson, MS, residents
As the water crisis continues to devastate so many people in Jackson, MS, Oakwood University Church, and the Drug Alternative Program are doing what they can to help out. Over the weekend, DAP and Oakwood partnered to provide relief to the thousands of Jackson residents suffering through this water crisis.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
Salvation Army, PepsiCo serve 10,000 meals to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation to host a food and water distribution event at McLeod Elementary School in Jackson on Monday. PepsiCo donated 10,000 meals and thousands of cases of bottled water for individuals who were unable to access the city distribution sties, as well as […]
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
WLBT
Jackson councilman helps distribute water to those who aren’t able to get to distribution sites
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites to get through the water crisis, but not everyone is able to get to those sites. Ward 5 Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley is taking that issue into his own hands by taking water to those who can’t get it themselves.
This Mississippi high school was just named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Tuesday morning that Vicksburg High School has been named a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Inc. In a letter from Dr. Judith Warend Fields, the organization’s CEO, she stated that Vicksburg High School met the required criteria in nine performance areas required for this award:
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, Sept. 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. See where to find bottled water in Jackson today. Gov. Tate...
