Kearney Hub
Video fills in details on alleged Ga. election system breach
ATLANTA — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
States' plans to make school safer reflect political divides
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer.
DeSantis leaves mark on school board races in Florida
MIAMI — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
Kansas foster care provider reviewed failures in Nebraska before agreeing to end contract
TOPEKA — Officials from Saint Francis Ministries met with Nebraska regulators on Dec. 9, 2021, to review the organization’s failure to comply with the terms of its state contract. People are also reading…. The Kansas-based foster care provider had struggled to provide medical records for all the children...
Juul to pay millions in teen vaping case
HARTFORD, Conn. — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced...
Nebraska Freedom Fest speaker hit George Floyd, FBI, Michelle Obama in speech
OMAHA — Nebraska Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday criticized callous comments by a featured speaker for the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a group of conservatives that helped a new team take over the state GOP. People are also reading…. Democrats, in a series of social media posts, condemned conservative comedian...
Healey could make history as 1st openly gay Mass. governor
BOSTON — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney...
