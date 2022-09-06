Read full article on original website
Talika Murray
3d ago
somethings going on in Birmingham Alabama. I never seen this much shooting and killing since I been living in Birmingham
wbrc.com
Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a period of six days, gunfire in Birmingham has struck three children. Thankfully at this moment, they are all alive, but two remain in a hospital. The most recent occurred on September 7, in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Birmingham Police say the victim...
wbrc.com
One in custody after person shot in Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating after one person was shot on September 8, 2022. Authorities say officers were dispatched to Filter Buy in the Brecon area of Talladega. There, they found a 21-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to UAB hospital, where his condition is unknown.
wbrc.com
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
wbrc.com
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
19-year-old Birmingham woman arrested in deadly Labor Day shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that left one woman dead on Labor Day. Sabrina Andrews, 19, was charged with capital murder for her role in a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday night. Officers were called to the scene […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor says 4-year-old shooting victim “fighting for her life”; city leaders fed up with violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the 4-year-old girl shot on September 7 in Avondale. Birmingham Police said she was sitting in the car with her aunt when she was shot in the back, making her the third child to be injured by gun violence over six days.
wbrc.com
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
wbrc.com
Alabama Metro Crime Stoppers hope new billboards bring in crucial information for violent crime cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be seeing an important reminder when travelling in and around Birmingham. Crime Stoppers has placed several billboards around the city in an effort to combat this latest rise in violent crime. Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus says the billboards are about...
wbrc.com
4-year-old girl shot in Birmingham
St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting.
wbrc.com
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
wvtm13.com
Hours-long standoff in Pleasant Grove ends with burglary suspect in custody
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. — UPDATE: Authorities in Pleasant Grove said a burglary suspect surrendered after an hours-long standoff. Learn more in the video above. The Pleasant Grove Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. — Authorities have surrounded a home in Pleasant Grove, Alabama...
Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
wbrc.com
Permanent drug take-back box in Gadsden
St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding.
wbrc.com
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says
A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
‘Her heart was pure’: Family heartbroken by slaying of beloved Birmingham barber; suspect charged
The family of a 23-year-old woman who was killed on Labor Day said her death has left heartbreak and a void. Keondra Ra’Shun “Keke” Hollis, a beloved barber, was fatally shot Monday at University Crossings apartments. On Wednesday, Birmingham police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Sabrina Andrews...
wbrc.com
Armed man surrenders after standoff with authorities in Pleasant Grove
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Pleasant Grove Police Department said a man has turned himself in to police after an hours long standoff on September 7. Authorities said this happened at a home off of 12th Street near 8th Avenue. Police said the suspect allegedly stole multiple guns from a home nearby, then went to his house.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Mayor Woodfin releases statement after speaking to 4-year-old shooting victim’s mother
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a four-year-old child was shot in Avondale on September 7. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin posted on his Facebook page that the little girl’s name is Serenity Spearman. The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Police say the...
Family of cousins gunned down in Birmingham’s deadly Labor Day weekend seek help with burial costs
Friends and family members of two cousins gunned down in a drive-by shooting over the violent Labor Day weekend in Birmingham are asking for help with burials. A GoFundMe has been launched to help with the funders of 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell and 35-year-old Justin Taylor. They were...
