Birmingham, AL

Talika Murray
3d ago

somethings going on in Birmingham Alabama. I never seen this much shooting and killing since I been living in Birmingham

Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a period of six days, gunfire in Birmingham has struck three children. Thankfully at this moment, they are all alive, but two remain in a hospital. The most recent occurred on September 7, in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Birmingham Police say the victim...
One in custody after person shot in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are investigating after one person was shot on September 8, 2022. Authorities say officers were dispatched to Filter Buy in the Brecon area of Talladega. There, they found a 21-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to UAB hospital, where his condition is unknown.
BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County

AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Suspect surrenders during Pleasant Grove standoff

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pleasant Grove man surrendered after a standoff with police that lasted hours on Wednesday. According to Pleasant Grove PD, officers received calls of a burglary and a man leaving out a house with what appeared to be a blanket wrapped full of long firearms around 1:15 p.m. Pleasant Grove Police […]
Permanent drug take-back box in Gadsden

St. Clair Co. Sheriff updates carjacking, officer-involved shooting. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Pleasant Grove burglary suspect arrested after standoff. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Constitutional carry hitting Walker Co. Sheriff's funding.
Man killed in apartment on 17th Street N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating another homicide. Officers said they got a call of a person shot before noon on Tuesday. Officers said a man was shot to death in an apartment in the 1400 block of 17th Street North. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old...
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
4-year-old girl shot while in car in Birmingham ‘fighting for her life,’ mayor says

A 4-year-old girl shot while in a car in Birmingham’s Avondale community remains hospitalized after family said she was shot twice in the back. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and family members identified the girl as Serenity Spearman. Woodfin posted her picture on Twitter Thursday, saying “This beautiful 4-year-old girl with all the potential in the world is currently fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital.”
Armed man surrenders after standoff with authorities in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Pleasant Grove Police Department said a man has turned himself in to police after an hours long standoff on September 7. Authorities said this happened at a home off of 12th Street near 8th Avenue. Police said the suspect allegedly stole multiple guns from a home nearby, then went to his house.
