FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
foxsanantonio.com
#Uvaldestrong: First day of school brings smiles instead of tears
UVALDE, TX - Tuesday, September 6: the first day of school for Uvalde CISD. Faculty welcoming kids back to school for the first time since the tragic shooting. In a day that many thought would be filled with fear, anxiety, and hesitation, children and families in Uvalde once again showed their unrelenting resiliency.
foxsanantonio.com
Northeast ISD shows support for Uvalde's first day of school by wearing maroon
SAN ANTONIO – As students and staff in Uvalde went back to school for the first time since the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting in Robb Elementary, schools from all over wanted to show support by wearing maroon on Uvalde CISD’s first day of school. Northeast ISD...
foxsanantonio.com
Uvalde students, staff head back to school just 3 months after tragedy at Robb Elementary
UVALDE, Texas (WOAI) — Communities from all over planned to come together to show their support for the Uvalde families and students that will head back to the classroom Tuesday morning, just three months after the mass shooting. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials have assured parents that safety...
foxsanantonio.com
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
foxsanantonio.com
91 state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre, their bosses have deflected scrutiny
Ever since the Uvalde elementary school shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead, blame for the delayed response has been thrust on local law enforcement. The school police chief was fired and the city’s acting police chief was suspended. But the only statewide law enforcement agency, the Texas...
foxsanantonio.com
Internal email shows director admitting DPS 'shares in the failure' during Uvalde tragedy
An internal email shows the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director admitting that his troopers share in the failure during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary back in May. The email, which was provided by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, was sent July 20 from DPS director Steven...
foxsanantonio.com
DPS officers suspended, under investigation as Uvalde returns to class after mass shooting
UVALDE, TEXAS — Tuesday afternoon it was announced several Texas Department of Public Safety law enforcement officers have now been referred to the state's Office of the Inspector General (OIG). This as students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the Robb Elementary school tragedy. 15...
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County residents search for answers behind series of mysterious disappearances
Fear and frustration in Bandera County northwest of San Antonio. A series of mysterious disappearances have residents wondering if they're part of a killing spree. Many are upset with the sheriff's department which has released little information to families or the public. Even if the cases turn out to be...
