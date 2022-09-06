ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

#Uvaldestrong: First day of school brings smiles instead of tears

UVALDE, TX - Tuesday, September 6: the first day of school for Uvalde CISD. Faculty welcoming kids back to school for the first time since the tragic shooting. In a day that many thought would be filled with fear, anxiety, and hesitation, children and families in Uvalde once again showed their unrelenting resiliency.
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
