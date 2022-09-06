Will be interesting to see what happens with this. Given SPD's record for shooting people and then fabricating the story to make it look like the person they shot was in the wrong I'd say the girlfriend is probably the most credible source for information in this case.
This stuff has got to stop. Not everyone with a gun is out pulling it for no reason. An not even giving him time to react is bs. I feel for this family and hope they get the justice they deserve. Hopefully a nice settlement at the least.
Would be interesting to see how the public takes this sitting down. A lot of men and women take their rifles and handguns with them camping. Which requires unloading at the end of the weekend bringing everything back into the home.
Related
Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car
Suspect in St. Charles Parish fire changes plea to guilty
Priest of Yakima Diocese arrested for suspicion of Kennewick rape
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for pretending to be an officer and kidnapping woman
N. Spokane house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials
SIIR Press Release for Officer Involved Shooting Update #4
Investigators need help identifying body recovered from Spokane River
RELATED PEOPLE
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
Police: Spokane Medical Examiner attempting to identify body found in Spokane River
Sit-and-lie v. Illegal camping: What's the difference between Spokane's two ordinances?
Vandalism on the rise in Coeur d'Alene, police say
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Spokane Police locate missing vulnerable child
Brother of Sandy Williams reflects on sister's life and contributions to the Spokane community
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kootenai sheriff’s office thanks community for supporting deputy who gave birth, had stroke
One dead after Spokane police shoot suspect in Hillyard
Body found near Girl Scout Office in West Central Spokane
Girl hit by bus Friday evening remains in the hospital in critical condition
KREM2
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 55