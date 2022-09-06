ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colbert, WA

Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency

DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris

I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
‘Just as bad as Seattle’: City of Spokane will enforce sit-and-lie ordinance as people ask for change

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is resuming enforcement of its sit-and-lie ordinance in the downtown area. The ordinance prohibits people from sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight. It impacts the area from Maple to Division and I-90 to Spokane Falls Boulevard. The ordinance gives specific prohibitions and exceptions for enforcement, including when...
Crews battle to bring fires under control

SANDPOINT — Despite helicopters making water drops, which helped slow the spread on Kootenai River Complex, associated fires have burned almost 11,000 acres. Crews are conducing structure assessments to reinforce protection on private property on the Westside Road. In addition, Work has also begun to prepare old forest rounds to prepare a check line to slow the fire's spread.
Wilbur Tankersley's mental challenges led to a tragedy at the Wolfe Apartments. His family is still trying to make sense of it all.

The cast iron frying pan is found in the garbage can in the shared kitchen, shattered into pieces and covered in the blood of Valerie Seavey McMullin's son. It was May 2020. Wilbur Tankersley had been out of rehab for three weeks. But McMullin hadn't visited her son yet, and she had no idea that he's running out of time; his grandparents told her that they haven't "seen him that happy in forever."
Goats return to Spokane parks to help with fire mitigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again, the Healing Hooves goats are back at local parks! These goats help mitigate fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sampling density. You can catch the goats at Meadowglen Park until Thursday, Minnehaha Park on Sept. 14-18, Hangman Park on Sept. 19-22, and High Drive Park at the end of September and...
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
