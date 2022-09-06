Read full article on original website
KXLY
Level 3 Evacuations lifted for fast-moving wildfire burning in Stevens County
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — All Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — have been lifted for a wildfire burning near Stevens County. Those living near 1750 Orin Rice Road on Scattergun Road have Level 2 Evacuations, meaning GET READY TO LEAVE AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE.
N. Spokane house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials
SPOKANE, Wash. – No one was injured in an early morning house fire in North Spokane. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the home on Walnut St and Everett after a caller reported seeing an adult and child evacuating. People inside were first alerted when a front window broke from an exterior fire. A smoke detector was also activated when...
KHQ Right Now
Plane lands at Deer Park Airport after in-flight emergency
DEER PARK, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane County Fire District #4 (SCFD) responded to a report of an in-flight emergency at the Deer Park Airport. At 7:37 a.m. the pilot of a plane reported there was oil on the windshield and smoke coming from the engine. He was able to land safely at the airport. A fire engine with SCFD set up a protection line in anticipation that there could be a fire, which there ultimately wasn't.
ncwlife.com
Spokane Valley passes on grant, wants electric vehicle 'reality check'
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council has decided not to apply for a state grant to plan an electric vehicle charging network out of concerns about additional costs and workload. The Department of Commerce announced $970,000 for local governments to use in support of the state’s transition...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared from Trent Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash has been cleared from Trent Avenue. The crash occurred on Trent and Idaho Road. The roadway is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
KREM
Police: Spokane Medical Examiner attempting to identify body found in Spokane River
The remains were found in the Spokane River, downstream of W. Rifle Club Road on August 11. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the body.
KHQ Right Now
Huetter Rest Area reopens after limiting services due to sanitation issues
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Services were restored for the Huetter Rest Area Wednesday, after closure due to sanitation areas, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). On Aug. 2, IDT announced it would be limiting the service at the rest stop, which lies between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene. The...
KXLY
Gusty winds, hot and hazy – Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know for Wednesday’s forecast. A Fire Weather Warning is in place for some places in the Inland Northwest as we expect to see gusty winds later in the afternoon. We also see more smoke later before we head into a warmer weekend. We...
KXLY
Grab an extra blanket tonight! Cool air is blowing in this evening – Kris
I think you’ll hear it more than once tomorrow morning; “It feels like FALL!” It’s not quite “sweater weather,” and I don’t think the furnace will click on, but it is going to get cool tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s in many locations, including Spokane. Cool air is blowing in behind a cold front that kicked up the dust around the region Wednesday. If you go to sleep with the window open tonight to take advantage of that cool down, you might wake up to the smell of wildfire smoke. A change in our winds will bring smoke into the region from the north overnight. Otherwise, expect sunny skies for Thursday with a high of 77. That’s average, but it will probably feel like summer is officially over.
Three boys arrested for starting fires in Bluegrass Park
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested three boys suspected of starting two separate fires in Bluegrass Park. Officers responded to Bluegrass Park on July 29 for a reported fire. Officers saw bark and a part of the play area structure on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by officers and CDA Fire.
‘Just as bad as Seattle’: City of Spokane will enforce sit-and-lie ordinance as people ask for change
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is resuming enforcement of its sit-and-lie ordinance in the downtown area. The ordinance prohibits people from sitting or lying on a public sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight. It impacts the area from Maple to Division and I-90 to Spokane Falls Boulevard. The ordinance gives specific prohibitions and exceptions for enforcement, including when...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crews battle to bring fires under control
SANDPOINT — Despite helicopters making water drops, which helped slow the spread on Kootenai River Complex, associated fires have burned almost 11,000 acres. Crews are conducing structure assessments to reinforce protection on private property on the Westside Road. In addition, Work has also begun to prepare old forest rounds to prepare a check line to slow the fire's spread.
KREM
Hillyard neighbor shares security-cam sound of man shot by Spokane police
The neighbor says she supports law enforcement. But, after listening to her security footage, she believes the man had no time to react to officers' demands.
inlander.com
Wilbur Tankersley's mental challenges led to a tragedy at the Wolfe Apartments. His family is still trying to make sense of it all.
The cast iron frying pan is found in the garbage can in the shared kitchen, shattered into pieces and covered in the blood of Valerie Seavey McMullin's son. It was May 2020. Wilbur Tankersley had been out of rehab for three weeks. But McMullin hadn't visited her son yet, and she had no idea that he's running out of time; his grandparents told her that they haven't "seen him that happy in forever."
Seven Bays Fire | burning 700+ acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations in place
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Updates: According to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Seven Bays fire is burning about 700-800 acres with level 2 and 3 evacuations still in place. As of Monday morning, the fired is 0% contained and there are more than 125 fire crews working on the...
Here's what fairgoers can expect for the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair approaches, Spokanites should be aware of what they, their friends and family can enjoy. Here's a list of the different themes fairgoers can enjoy over the course of ten days at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. Friday, Sept. 9-...
Goats return to Spokane parks to help with fire mitigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Once again, the Healing Hooves goats are back at local parks! These goats help mitigate fire risk in natural areas by reducing brush and tree sampling density. You can catch the goats at Meadowglen Park until Thursday, Minnehaha Park on Sept. 14-18, Hangman Park on Sept. 19-22, and High Drive Park at the end of September and...
KHQ Right Now
Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in CdA over the weekend
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Reese Witherspoon visited The Well-Read Moose bookstore in Coeur d'Alene over the weekend, employees confirmed with KHQ. The "Legally Blonde" actress posted a video on Instagram of herself inside the store, browsing at books in her "happy place."
Mama moose falls into a Spokane neighborhood pool
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane area residents woke up with an uninvited guest swimming in their backyard pool on Wednesday. A mama moose decided to bring her two calves to get some food from a Spokane neighborhood house's backyard before she accidentally fell into the pool. Mama moose fell...
