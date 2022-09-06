Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Community College announces new school mascot, Ace the Armadillo!
SAN ANTONIO – There's a new face on the campus of San Antonio College. Meet "Ace the Armadillo!" Students and staff got to check out Ace during the "Meet the Mascot" event on campus. Ace beat out more than 100 other options to represent SAC. The school spent 18 months coming up with ideas and narrowing down their pick.
foxsanantonio.com
Former San Antonio Mayor remembers King Charles' past visit to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II people are now wondering what a King Charles reign will look like. The king visited San Antonio when Henry Cisneros was Mayor. Decades before becoming king San Antonio welcomed then-Prince Charles. “[Thursday] there is also a...
foxsanantonio.com
New statues revealed at the Alamo pay homage to the Texan Army
SAN ANTONIO - Two new statues were unveiled at the Alamo as part of the latest in a growing collection of sculptures at the site. The statues commemorate Emily West Morgan, the woman who is said to have inspired the song, "the Yellow Rose of Texas" and "Hendrick Arnold," a guide and spy for the Texan Army.
foxsanantonio.com
Non-profit organization put together over 1200 emergency kits to honor 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Thursday to assemble more than 1200 family emergency preparedness starter kits in honor of 9/11. The United Way of San Antonio partnered with Bexar County on the day of service and remembrance which marks the 9/11 anniversary each year. Kits include batteries, water,...
foxsanantonio.com
Will 50,000 Bad Bunny fans packing the Alamodome bring more big name artists?
SAN ANTONIO - It's the show that's taken San Antonio by storm, Bad Bunny. Entertainment experts say Wednesday’s concert could open more doors for the Alamo City. Bad Bunny mania is sweeping San Antonio. “It's crazy 50,000 people,” Julie Delgadillo said. They were lined up as far as...
foxsanantonio.com
Edgewood ISD hosting job fair Thursday
SAN ANTONIO -- A local school district needs to fill several positions at a job fair happening this week. The Edgewood Independent School District will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Performing Art Theater at 402 Lance Street.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ranks in Top 15 among most polite cities in U.S., according to study
SAN ANTONIO - Differences in local traditions, behaviors, and mannerisms can affect our opinions of the cities we choose to call home. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the US and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
foxsanantonio.com
Bandera County residents search for answers behind series of mysterious disappearances
Fear and frustration in Bandera County northwest of San Antonio. A series of mysterious disappearances have residents wondering if they're part of a killing spree. Many are upset with the sheriff's department which has released little information to families or the public. Even if the cases turn out to be...
foxsanantonio.com
Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted
UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
foxsanantonio.com
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
foxsanantonio.com
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
foxsanantonio.com
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
foxsanantonio.com
Tracy Byrd, Nelly, Gary Allen highlight second round of entertainers for San Antonio Rodeo
SAN ANTONIO - The entertainment for next year's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is starting to come together. Rodeo officials announced on Thursday that five more entertainers have been added to the list, including Tracy Byrd, Nelly and Gary Allen. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban and Los Tigres Del Norte,...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
foxsanantonio.com
Autopsy reveals another student dies due to Fentanyl overdose in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays CISD superintendent Dr. Eric Wright sent a letter to parents this evening regarding a fourth fentanyl overdose in Hays County. The autopsy reports a fourth student death earlier in July, which shows fentanyl as the cause of death of a 15-year-old student. Tim Savoy...
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
foxsanantonio.com
PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
