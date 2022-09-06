ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

New statues revealed at the Alamo pay homage to the Texan Army

SAN ANTONIO - Two new statues were unveiled at the Alamo as part of the latest in a growing collection of sculptures at the site. The statues commemorate Emily West Morgan, the woman who is said to have inspired the song, "the Yellow Rose of Texas" and "Hendrick Arnold," a guide and spy for the Texan Army.
Non-profit organization put together over 1200 emergency kits to honor 9/11

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Thursday to assemble more than 1200 family emergency preparedness starter kits in honor of 9/11. The United Way of San Antonio partnered with Bexar County on the day of service and remembrance which marks the 9/11 anniversary each year. Kits include batteries, water,...
Edgewood ISD hosting job fair Thursday

SAN ANTONIO -- A local school district needs to fill several positions at a job fair happening this week. The Edgewood Independent School District will host a hiring event on Thursday, September 8. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edgewood Performing Art Theater at 402 Lance Street.
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
Modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted

UPDATE AT 12:35 p.m. - The modified lockdown at Neff Middle School has been lifted. No other information is available. ------------------------------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Neff Middle School is on modified lockdown, according to Northside ISD officials. Barry Perez, the executive director of communications at Northside ISD, said the lockdown at...
San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

