Henrietta, NY

13 WHAM

Police investigating murder on Pioneer Street

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police say around 8:30 p.m. they went to the scene of Pioneer Street for the report of a car crashing into a tree. Upon arrival, police found the vehicle, inside was a man in his 40's with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant

Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Angle Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a stabbing along Angle Street in Rochester. According to investigators, the man in his 30s was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital with multiple stab wounds. He did not survive. No suspect is in custody. The Angle Street stabbing was the first homicide of what turned […]
ROCHESTER, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
City
Henrietta, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
Henrietta, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM

Attempted murder in Bath; suspect arrested

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted murder on Thursday. According to the Village of Bath Police Department, officers responded to an area near Delaware Avenue for a stabbing incident at approximately 5:30 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man stabbed and slashed with a knife. Police say the suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Ira Davenport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police did not provide information on a possible motive or the victim’s identity.
BATH, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church

Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD searching for purse snatcher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
iheart.com

Arrest in Homeless Man's Beating Caught on Video

Rochester police have made an arrest in the August 5 beating of a homeless man on Monroe Avenue that was recorded on video. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Carrion was arrested yesterday at an address on Portland Avenue. He's charged with second-degree assault. At the time of the beating, News10NBC reports the suspect...
13 WHAM

Sister of woman killed with ax says husband had motive to commit murder

Rochester, N.Y. — Annette Schlosser says she has reason to believe her brother-in-law killed her sister. Cathleen Krauseneck was found slain in her Brighton home in 1982. The murder weapon was an ax. Nearly four decades later, her husband, James Krauseneck, was charged in her killing. His trial began...
BRIGHTON, NY

