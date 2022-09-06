Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Police investigating murder on Pioneer Street
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police say around 8:30 p.m. they went to the scene of Pioneer Street for the report of a car crashing into a tree. Upon arrival, police found the vehicle, inside was a man in his 40's with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at...
iheart.com
RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant
Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
RPD: ‘Community played significant’ role in assault arrest after video
On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Angle Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a stabbing along Angle Street in Rochester. According to investigators, the man in his 30s was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital with multiple stab wounds. He did not survive. No suspect is in custody. The Angle Street stabbing was the first homicide of what turned […]
WETM
Attempted murder in Bath; suspect arrested
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Bath Police arrested a 35-year-old man for attempted murder on Thursday. According to the Village of Bath Police Department, officers responded to an area near Delaware Avenue for a stabbing incident at approximately 5:30 a.m. Once on scene, they discovered a 32-year-old man stabbed and slashed with a knife. Police say the suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Ira Davenport Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police did not provide information on a possible motive or the victim’s identity.
Man steals purse from 82-year-old, RPD requests help
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipline@cityofrochester.gov.
13 WHAM
Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
Man dead, woman injured after shots fired into car in Rochester
“It’s heartbreaking for the families, it’s heartbreaking for the community. Unfortunately we have a segment of the community that has no regard for human life."
Robbery charges for man accused of gunpoint carjacking in Rochester
According to the victim, he was approached by two males who menaced him with a handgun before stealing property from his person.
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
13 WHAM
RPD: Man steals purse from arm of woman, 82, outside church
Rochester, N.Y. — Police have released photos of a man they say stole a purse from a church volunteer. Officers responded to Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street for the report of a robbery around 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. They say a the suspect forcibly stole a purse...
13 WHAM
Monroe County cuts ribbon on new Sutters Marina in Irondequoit Thursday
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Many recall the spring floods that caused heavy damage along the Lake Ontario shoreline and its adjoining bays a few years ago. : State of emergency in effect due to Lake Ontario flooding. On Thursday, Monroe County cut the ribbon on the new Sutters Marina in...
WHEC TV-10
RPD searching for purse snatcher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
Bath man arrested for assault, sending victim to hospital
A Bath man is in jail after police said sent a person to the hospital by hitting them during a dispute earlier this week.
WHEC TV-10
School employee accused of bringing weapon into parking lot of Greece Odyssey
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece School District employee was arrested after police said she brought a weapon into the parking lot of Greece Odyssey Academy on Wednesday during a dispute. On September 7, 2022, at 7:42 a.m., the Greece Police Department responded to a report of a woman...
School employee facing charges after displaying gun in Odyssey Academy parking lot
The school was put into lockdown while the situation was investigated, according to district officials.
iheart.com
Arrest in Homeless Man's Beating Caught on Video
Rochester police have made an arrest in the August 5 beating of a homeless man on Monroe Avenue that was recorded on video. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Carrion was arrested yesterday at an address on Portland Avenue. He's charged with second-degree assault. At the time of the beating, News10NBC reports the suspect...
Finishing Eliza’s Run: Rochester runners to finish Memphis teacher’s last run
Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher, was killed after being forced into an SUV during an early morning jog last week.
13 WHAM
Sister of woman killed with ax says husband had motive to commit murder
Rochester, N.Y. — Annette Schlosser says she has reason to believe her brother-in-law killed her sister. Cathleen Krauseneck was found slain in her Brighton home in 1982. The murder weapon was an ax. Nearly four decades later, her husband, James Krauseneck, was charged in her killing. His trial began...
