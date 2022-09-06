ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program

Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Organization testing water at Flint homes, businesses

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – An organization is aiming to help residents and business owners in Flint trust the quality of their water. The National Clean Water Collective is planning to test 100 homes and businesses to make sure the water is safe after the rupture of the transmission main that supplies the city.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Apartment fire in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
WNEM

Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
WNEM

Flint City Clerk announces retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement during a city council meeting Wednesday night. Brown, who has held the position for 25 years, will officially retire on Sept. 30. While announcing her retirement, Brown thanked the community for allowing her to serve for so many...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Help Me Hank gives insight on new scam targeting Flint water donors

Scammers are targeting people who have helped others in need. It’s a scam that spans from Flint to Jackson, Mississippi, the latest American city involved in a crisis over drinking water. Local 4 has learned some who donated to Flint are receiving emails asking to help with the new...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint physician: annual COVID-19 shots are likely

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala believes it’s likely. “It’s not just to protect ourselves,” Mukkamala said. “It’s to protect...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Business owners disappointed city denied outdoor dining extension

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Local bar and restaurant owners are disappointed after city commissioners denied a road closure extension that allows outdoor dining on Midland Street in Bay City. “It was very surprising that they decided not to extend us,” Lucky’s Pub Owner Jay Samborn said. “You know,...
BAY CITY, MI
Cars 108

5 Things You Didn’t Know You’d Miss About Flint

Many of us have moved away for some amount of time. Our work, families, or education take us out of our hometowns—sometimes for a couple of years, other times much longer. You start to notice little things you took for granted during each trip home. In my case, visiting friends & family all around Genesee County made me realize the 5 things I missed the most — and glad I’m back to enjoy them again.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint city clerk retiring before November election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new face will be leading the election process in Flint for the Nov. 8 vote. Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced that she will retire from her post in a few weeks, ahead of the pivotal midterm election. "Effective September the 30th, I will officially...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Families flock to Michigan State Fair

Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun.  Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s.  There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint. 
NOVI, MI
WNEM

No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Flint

With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 2nd. Bronner's job far. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts predict the scourge...
FLINT, MI

