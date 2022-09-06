Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Flint moving forward on $45 million blight elimination program
Flint is continuing plans to spend $45 million on demolishing thousands of vacant homes and businesses causing blight in the community. Flint moving ahead with $45 million blight demolition program. The city council approved $16 million from the city's ARPA funds for building demolition. Officials continue putting wheels in motion...
WNEM
Organization testing water at Flint homes, businesses
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – An organization is aiming to help residents and business owners in Flint trust the quality of their water. The National Clean Water Collective is planning to test 100 homes and businesses to make sure the water is safe after the rupture of the transmission main that supplies the city.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
$83.8 million awarded in Michigan placemaking grants
Fresh grant money is being pumped in Michigan housing and placemaking projects.
nbc25news.com
Land Bank has demolished 8,000 properties in Flint over the past 18 years
FLINT, Mich. - Blight continues to be an issue that residents and officials in Flint are concerned about. The Genesee County Land Bank says that since 2004, approximately 8,000 properties have been demolished in the City of Flint alone, but there is still work to be done. According to the...
Lead found in 76% of Lapeer water samples following GLWA line break
LAPEER, MI -- Lead has been found in 76% of water samples tested in the city of Lapeer since an Aug. 13 break in a Great Lakes Water Authority transmission line -- the second community in Michigan’s Thumb that’s seen an increased presence of lead after activating a back-up community water system.
WNEM
Officials meet to discuss cause of Flint home explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Fire investigators from Flint and Michigan State Police met on the west side of the state to discuss the cause of the home explosion in Flint that happened close to a year ago. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, officials met in Grandville to talk about what happened...
WNEM
Owners selling White Horse Tavern after almost 50 years in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A long-time family-owned mid-Michigan restaurant is now looking for a potential buyer. The White Horse Tavern has served the Flint community for almost 50 years. “We never dreamed that it would be the success that it is but a lot of that was attributed to my...
nbc25news.com
Apartment fire in Flint Township
FLINT TWP, Mich - Five fire departments are fighting a fire at the Western Pine Apartments on Noble Avenue in Flint Township. Consumers Energy is on scene shutting off all gas and electric service. It's not known how many people have been displaced. Mid-Michigan NOW has a crew on the...
abc12.com
Flint mayor doesn't have degree from SVSU despite biographies that claimed he does
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The educational background of Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is under intense scrutiny. Websites and old news articles claim Neeley has a bachelor's degree from Saginaw Valley State University, but the school says that is not true. The educational accomplishment was listed on the city of Flint's...
WNEM
Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
WNEM
Flint City Clerk announces retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement during a city council meeting Wednesday night. Brown, who has held the position for 25 years, will officially retire on Sept. 30. While announcing her retirement, Brown thanked the community for allowing her to serve for so many...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Help Me Hank gives insight on new scam targeting Flint water donors
Scammers are targeting people who have helped others in need. It’s a scam that spans from Flint to Jackson, Mississippi, the latest American city involved in a crisis over drinking water. Local 4 has learned some who donated to Flint are receiving emails asking to help with the new...
WNEM
Flint physician: annual COVID-19 shots are likely
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala believes it’s likely. “It’s not just to protect ourselves,” Mukkamala said. “It’s to protect...
WNEM
Cause of Flint home explosion undetermined, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police investigators have finished the investigation into the deadly house explosion in Flint that happened nearly a year ago, but have not determined a cause. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, a laboratory examination of the evidence recovered from the explosion was held by all interested...
WNEM
Business owners disappointed city denied outdoor dining extension
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Local bar and restaurant owners are disappointed after city commissioners denied a road closure extension that allows outdoor dining on Midland Street in Bay City. “It was very surprising that they decided not to extend us,” Lucky’s Pub Owner Jay Samborn said. “You know,...
5 Things You Didn’t Know You’d Miss About Flint
Many of us have moved away for some amount of time. Our work, families, or education take us out of our hometowns—sometimes for a couple of years, other times much longer. You start to notice little things you took for granted during each trip home. In my case, visiting friends & family all around Genesee County made me realize the 5 things I missed the most — and glad I’m back to enjoy them again.
abc12.com
Flint city clerk retiring before November election
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new face will be leading the election process in Flint for the Nov. 8 vote. Flint City Clerk Inez Brown announced that she will retire from her post in a few weeks, ahead of the pivotal midterm election. "Effective September the 30th, I will officially...
Families flock to Michigan State Fair
Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun. Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s. There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint.
WNEM
No injuries reported after partial building collapse in Flint
With the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots rolling out nationwide, some are wondering whether COVID shots will become a yearly vaccine like the flu shot. Here are the top stories we are following this evening, Sept. 2nd. Bronner's job far. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts predict the scourge...
