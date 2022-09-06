ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Old Bakery offers more than beer

ST. LOUIS – Old Bakery Beer wants you to party with a purpose at Drink for a Cause 2022. The brewery already raised money for the Madison County, IL Urban League, Vivent Health, Piasa Palisades Sierrea Club, and other non-profits. Old Bakery offers more than beer. They were in the FOX 2 Kitchen with food that includes vegan bites.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Granite City, IL
Society
abc17news.com

St. Louis police shoot and kill Sudanese man after standoff

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police shot and killed a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee when he reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife after a long standoff. Police Lt. John Greene said officers were attempting to serve several warrants Wednesday when the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Green said officers used tasers, tear gas, robots and other less-lethal means to coax the man out. Green says when a SWAT team went into the apartment, the man charged at an officer with a knife, and police fired seven shots. The man was alone in the apartment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports neighbors said the man and his children immigrated from Sudan about five years ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelworkers#Local Life#Localevent#Festival
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program

The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

One dead in Granite City shooting

One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Police were called just before 1pm to the 2,700 block of East 25th Street and found the victim who died a short time later at the scene. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
GRANITE CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
5 On Your Side

$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy