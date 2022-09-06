Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Missouri's first state capitol was located in St. Charles and it's a state historic siteCJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
KSDK
5 dead at City Justice Center in St. Louis this year: 'We are going to get the answers that the public deserves' says local leader
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway following the fifth death of a detainee at the City Justice Center this year. On Sept. 6, a man was found by other detainees unresponsive in his cell around 10:30 a.m. Correctional officers made an emergency call for medical assistance. Medical staff...
Old Bakery offers more than beer
ST. LOUIS – Old Bakery Beer wants you to party with a purpose at Drink for a Cause 2022. The brewery already raised money for the Madison County, IL Urban League, Vivent Health, Piasa Palisades Sierrea Club, and other non-profits. Old Bakery offers more than beer. They were in the FOX 2 Kitchen with food that includes vegan bites.
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
KMOV
Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Future of Fox Theatre still in balance as dispute carries on, trial looms
ST. LOUIS — The legal dispute over ownership of the Fox Theatre has dragged on, with parties fighting on points as detailed as inspections of the property. The Business Journal in March first reported on the fight, in which the theater's operator, Fox Associates LLC, is suing the owner of a large part of the property, Foxland Inc.
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
KSDK
Annual St. Louis Art Fair kicks off this weekend for the 29th year in Clayton
CLAYTON, Mo. — Mark your calendar! The Centene Charitable Foundation (SLAF) is presenting the St. Louis Art Fair’s 29th year in Clayton Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. The event is also being produced by Cultural Festivals, a non-profit organization located in Parkway Tower. “The St. Louis...
abc17news.com
St. Louis police shoot and kill Sudanese man after standoff
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police shot and killed a 61-year-old Sudanese refugee when he reportedly lunged at an officer with a knife after a long standoff. Police Lt. John Greene said officers were attempting to serve several warrants Wednesday when the man barricaded himself inside an apartment. Green said officers used tasers, tear gas, robots and other less-lethal means to coax the man out. Green says when a SWAT team went into the apartment, the man charged at an officer with a knife, and police fired seven shots. The man was alone in the apartment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports neighbors said the man and his children immigrated from Sudan about five years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City
More car break-ins overnight in St. Louis City.
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program
The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
KMOV
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, BOA President Lewis Reed plead guilty to corruption charges
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues its homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead in St. Clair last week. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 21 hours ago.
advantagenews.com
One dead in Granite City shooting
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Granite City Thursday afternoon. Police were called just before 1pm to the 2,700 block of East 25th Street and found the victim who died a short time later at the scene. Police took one person into custody at the scene and the case remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siue.edu
SIUE LRC Displays East St. Louis Construction Manager Janfrey Preston’s Work and Art
The “Janfrey Preston Collection Exhibit: A History of Construction, Art and Community from a Native Son of East St. Louis” will be on display from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sept. 12-26 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Learning Resource Center, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
Loft on Washington Avenue, St. Louis public safety department reach agreement to improve security
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis came to an agreement with the Ely Walker Lofts to improve security measures after hundreds of police calls for service related to the building in the last year. The consent decree, which was signed by the building's condo association president and...
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
KSDK
Patchy clouds and fog, St. Louis can expect warm temperatures tomorrow
Mainly clear around main-America. Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell reports about Hurricane Kay, Hurricane Danelle, and Hurricane Earl off the coasts.
spotonillinois.com
Southwest IL school was condemned. $26M grant means students will get a new building
Editor's note: This story has been updated at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, to include the correct grant total in the headline. Children in Venice are getting a new elementary ...
Deceased biker identified in hit-and-run crash in Tower Grove East
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police identified the victim in the hit-and-run crash that killed a biker this week in the Tower Grove East neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed the victim was 47-year-old Danyell McMilller from the 3100 block of Portis. According to the incident report, the driver...
Comments / 1