Daemon Targaryen Quotes From House Of The Dragon To Use As Instagram Captions
Since House Of The Dragon, the Game Of Thrones prequel series, dropped on HBO on Aug. 21, fans of the OG show have gotten to know know some new members of the Targaryen family. Like the original show, it’s based on A Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R. R. Martin, and is expanding the franchise. It follows the Targaryen family about 200 years prior to Game Of Thrones, as tensions over house power materialize. Prince Daemon Targaryen, brilliantly played by Matt Smith, grapples with family loyalty and his desire for the Westeros thrown. If you’re excited to escape into the world of House Of The Dragons, check out these Daemon Targaryen quotes from the season so far that you can use as Instagram captions.
Here’s What Kim Said About Pete Amid Their Reported Breakup
While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be broken up for good, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two. On Sept. 6, Interview published its cover story with Kardashian, which touched on a little of everything from wishing she had more sleep to her love of açai bowls. The reporter didn’t shy away from bringing up the SKIMS founder’s reported ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, and Kardashian’s quote about him is really surprising.
Here’s What The Weeknd's Haunted House At Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Was Like
When Universal Studios first announced they were creating a house with The Weeknd for Halloween Horror Nights 2022, your first reaction might have been, “huh?” However, the collab makes sense once you revisit the music videos from The Weeknd’s After Hours era. I mean, who could forget his bloody and bandaged red carpet looks from that time? They are perfect for a jump scare or two. So, when I went to The Weeknd’s haunted house at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights 2022, I was delighted to find just how scary and fun going into the mind of The Weeknd could be.
Harry Styles’ Don't Worry Darling Premiere ‘Fit Teased His Gucci Collab
The Venice Film Festival is known for major fashion moments and Harry Styles came prepared with his own designs. During the photocall and the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, Styles seemed to be on a mission to tease his HA HA HA Gucci collection.
Hannah Brown's Brother Married Jed Wyatt's Ex, And The Instagram Is Awk
Though Hannah Brown’s run as the Bachelorette was technically over in July 2019, the drama from her season is the gift that keeps on giving. On Sept. 3, Hannah’s brother Patrick Brown married Haley Stevens, AKA Jed Wyatt’s ex... Yeah, the same ex who claimed she was in a relationship with Jed while he was on the show, leading to Jed and Hannah’s post-engagement breakup. So with all that complicated history in mind, was Hannah at her brother’s wedding? According to Instagram, she was, but her attendance doesn’t mean the family drama is over quite yet.
Will Rhaenyra Become Queen? HOTD’s White Hart Hinted At The True Heir
Despite Shireen’s best efforts in Game of Thrones, many viewers don’t know their Westerosi history going into House of the Dragon. Most realize there’s a fight for the Iron Throne between Targaryen factions. Some know the dragon population was decimated, and the Targaryen never recovered. But the details in between are a mystery. For example, does Rhaenyra become Queen, or does Aegon become King? The show has already given audiences a hint.
Um, Harry Styles Just Addressed That Chris Pine Spit Rumor
The Don’t Worry Darling drama has taken over the internet. The latest rumor is that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine while arriving for a screening of the film in Venice, Italy. Styles joked about the incident at his latest concert, and it’s inspired a series of hilarious memes.
Meghan Markle's Retro Pants Changed My Mind About Wide-Legged, High-Waisted Styles
It takes a lot for a pair of pants to outshine Prince Harry’s devilishly good looks, but that’s exactly what happened *twice* as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended charity events in Manchester, England and Dusseldorf, Germany. On both occasions, Meghan Markle made retro pants seem totally modern and I could not look away.
Leo Might Want His Next Girlfriend To Be Gigi, Who Is... 27?
Now, this is some unexpected tea. Reportedly, the newly single Leonardo DiCaprio is ready for romance again... this time, with 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid. On Sept. 7, Us Weekly reported that the actor had “his sights set” on Hadid. And if the rumors are true, he’d be breaking his infamous habit of exclusively dating women under 25. ICYMI, on Aug. 30, sources claimed that DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone broke up after four years together... coincidentally, just two months after her 25th birthday. One week later, and it looks like the Don’t Look Up actor is ready to move on, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Hadid’s on board. So, um, are DiCaprio and Hadid dating now? It sounds complicated.
Jennifer Lawrence Named Her Son After This American Painter
Though Jennifer Lawrence has largely kept her personal life private, the actor has opened up about recently becoming a mother. Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed a baby boy in February. In a cover story for Vogue’s October issue, she shared their son’s name publicly for the first time.
Lea Michele’s Funny Girl Opening Night Photos Are So Emotional
After months addressing allegations of bullying and racism and illiteracy rumors, Lea Michele made her highly anticipated debut in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival. On Sept. 6, she triumphantly graced the August Wilson Theatre in New York, and it seemed to be a true spectacle.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Miraculously Inspires Kanye West to Let Go of ‘All Grudges’
The impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death can not be underestimated, apparently. The loss of the long-standing British monarch has inspired Kanye West, of all people, to settle his many beefs. In a new Instagram post this morning, West posted a series of slides reflecting on the Queen’s death at age 96. “Life is precious,” the rapper wrote alongside two vintage photos of Her Majesty. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” It’s currently unclear exactly which grudges the post refers to, or whether West plans to release them for longer than today. The rapper has been involved...
Olivia Slammed Those Rumors That She Left Jason For Harry
This saga just keeps getting more and more Wilde. Ever since Wilde and Styles first started ~holding hands~ back in Jan. 2021, there has been a lot of speculation about the timing of their relationship. Just two months before they reportedly started dating, Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after seven years (and two kids) together. Cue plenty of people wondering if Styles played a role in their split. So, um, what is the truth? In a Vanity Fair interview published on Sept. 8, Wilde addressed the rumors that she left Sudeikis for Styles — and according to her, the speculation is “horsesh*t.”
I Reviewed The One/Size Disney Fantasia Collection, And It’s Pretty Enchanting
Patrick Starrr is a beautiful person, and his beauty brand, One/Size, makes beautiful makeup. I don’t just mean that the products look pretty in the pans. Starrr’s One/Size creates effective, multitasking products that imbue whoever wears them with the power of glam. Applying One/Size’s Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Palette makes me feel like the lead makeup artist behind the scenes at New York Fashion Week. When I wear its Fantasize Mascara, I *literally* cannot stop batting my eyelashes. One/Size makes such dreamy products that I wasn’t surprised when the brand launched the One/Size Disney Fantasia collection, a limited-edition line of products all about dreaming big and creating a fantasy.
LOTR: The Rings of Power May Have Just Introduced A Fan Favorite
Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of either The Hobbit or the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. But the long lives of some of those who reside on Middle Earth means there are still a few familiar characters. Galadriel, for one, and Elrond, both were introduced in the show’s premiere episode. However, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have confirmed that the man who fell from the sky at the end of that episode is someone fans also know.
Justin Bieber Canceled His Justice Tour To Focus On His Health
On Sept. 6, Justin Bieber gave fans a sad tour update on his Instagram Story. The singer announced he canceled the rest of his concerts to “prioritize” his health. This comes after temporarily pausing his Justice world tour in June due to his Ramsay-Hunt syndrome diagnosis before resuming shows in July.
EmRata’s TikTok About “Ugly Men” Seems Like A Dig At Her Ex
It looks like Emily Ratajkowski may be getting the last laugh. Two months after she split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model took to social media to say how she really feels — and it’s not very friendly. But considering Ratajkowski’s ex was reportedly a “serial cheater,” according to one Page Six source, I don’t blame her for the hard feelings. Still, Ratajkowski’s TikTok about “ugly men” seems pretty shady amid all this breakup drama.
Kim Said She’s Hosting A New True Crime Podcast
Kim Kardashian has been knee-deep in legal studies for the past three years as she pursues her dream of becoming a lawyer. She’s also a savvy media personality, so it shouldn’t come as much of she is seemingly combining these two careers for an upcoming project. In a...
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Even after we roasted him thoroughly (and justifiably) for dumping his ex after she turned 26, it seems like he is taking a page out of the Scott Disick playbook and setting his sights on an older woman. I mean, it’s still Leo, so let’s not get too crazy, but I think this growth towards embracing the elderly is a nice change of pace. Honestly it’s refreshing to see that he’s DEPARTED from his old dating patterns. READ MORE.
We Used AI To Show What "Percy Jackson" Characters Would Look Like In Real Life Based On The Books, And I'm Enraged About The Movie All Over Again
With the new Disney+ series coming out soon, it's time to go back to the books and remember that Chiron does not look like Pierce Brosnan.
