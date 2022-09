Violence didn't take a holiday for Labor Day in New Orleans.

"The NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards," according to a news release.

Investigators say EMS took two gunshot wound victims to the local hospital.

"NOPD was first notified of this incident at about 4:32 p.m."

It comes amid surging violent crime in New Orleans with a police force at historically low staffing levels.