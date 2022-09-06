ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Source: Body found during search matches Eliza Fletcher description

By Autumn Scott, Bria Jones
 3 days ago

UPDATE, TUESDAY: Police confirm a body found Monday in Memphis is that of abducted teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was last seen jogging Friday near the University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A body was found in South Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police said a body was found in the 1600 block of Victor at 5:07 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

The discovery of a body comes as Memphis police continue the search for missing jogger Eliza Fletcher . It is not known if this is related to the investigation at this time, but the location is near where suspect Cleotha Abston was seen cleaning out his vehicle and behaving strangely.

Authorities desperately continue search for Eliza Fletcher on Day 4

It’s a connection too close for comfort for onlookers like Ariel Williams peeping through the fence awaiting developments.

“It’s traumatizing especially because South Memphis already known to be a bad area,” Williams said.

The scene is not far from where Memphis Police say 38-year-old Cleotha Abston came hours after abducting Fletcher to wash his clothes in his brother’s sink and possibly clean blood from the interior of the SUV used in the abduction.

Police said Abston, a convicted kidnapper, snatched Fletcher while she was doing her usual run near the University of Memphis around 4:30 Friday morning.

WREG captured video of a dumpster being towed from the nearby Longview Gardens Apartments. Monday, investigators returned to the complex.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

Man wanted for shooting rampage across Memphis in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is in custody after multiple active shootings across Memphis Wednesday night. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly. It’s not yet known how many people were killed or injured, but at least one shooting at an AutoZone store was streamed by Kelly on Facebook Live. Another victim was seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
VIDEO: Eliza Fletcher talks to her students on YouTube

"We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her. Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received. We are grateful beyond measure to local, state, and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime.
MEMPHIS, TN
WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

