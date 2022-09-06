Read full article on original website
14news.com
KSP names possible shooter in Smith Mills investigation
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.
“Menace to society”: Police attempt to locate Hopkins County man allegedly involved in theft
(WEHT) - Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.
k105.com
Muhlenberg Co. man accused of driving impaired, nearly hitting police car before going airborne with kids in car
A Muhlenberg County man has been arrested for drunk driving with children in the car. According to the Central City Police Department, officers arrested 52-year-old Jefferey Rose, of Greenville, when he nearly struck a police cruiser before going airborne after hitting a ditch on Saturday afternoon. Further investigation showed Rose...
wevv.com
Names released in fatal Smith Mills shooting
Authorities have identified the three people who died in a shooting incident that happened in Smith Mills, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says 27-year-old Mason C. Quinn, 26-year-old Arianna L. Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua L. Mallory are the ones who died. KSP says all three were from Henderson. The incident...
wevv.com
Funeral plans announced for 6-year-old Evansville boy involved in shooting incident
An Evansville family will say their final goodbyes to a young child tragically killed over the weekend. 6-year-old Malachi Copeland died Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Malachi's obituary says, he loved playing sports and being outdoors. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at...
New details revealed in Smith Mills shooting
SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) - Sources close to the families of one of the three people killed during a shooting in Smith Mills over the weekend has provided more details in the ongoing investigation.
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
WANE-TV
Driver arrested in school zone near Evansville, revealed to be under the influence
PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a school zone north of Evansville. Police pulled over 37-year-old Anna Watson after an officer observed her disregard a stop sign at an intersection close to Pike Central High School and Pike Central Middle School.
Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
wevv.com
Attempted murder charge against Evansville man dismissed, court records show
An attempted murder charge that was filed against an Evansville man after a shooting incident along Fulton Avenue has been dropped, court records show. Court records say the attempted murder charge against 32-year-old Randall Hood was dismissed on Thursday. The Indiana courts website doesn't list many details on the case,...
Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
city-countyobserver.com
JUST IN: Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child on 09-04-2022. The child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. An autopsy determined he died...
wevv.com
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation. For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.
wevv.com
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
WLKY.com
Shooting at home in Henderson County leaves 3 adults dead with 4 children safely evacuated
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Three people were found dead from a shooting at a home in Henderson County Saturday night, according to the Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m., KSP were notified of a shooting in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. When troopers and...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Dies After Playing With Loaded Gun
Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:45 Sunday night after reports of shots fired. Once Officers secured the scene they learned that a juvenile had been playing with a gun when it accidentally went off striking them. The child was taken to the hospital...
104.1 WIKY
Murder Trial Rescheduled For Evansville Man
The trial for an Evansville man accused of killing 23 year old Keshon Hensley in March of 2021 has been rescheduled for February. A witness told police that Jerrme Cartwright admitted to the shooting on Sunburst Avenue and told her “it was either me or him”. Cartwright told...
wevv.com
Shooting threats circulate around Tri-State high schools as officials continue to investigate
Apollo High School officials along with multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a possible threat made to the school. Wednesday evening, text messages began circulating around students attending both Apollo High School in Owensboro, KY and Mount Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, IN. The person sending the text initially...
