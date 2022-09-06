ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

14news.com

KSP names possible shooter in Smith Mills investigation

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.
SMITH MILLS, KY
wevv.com

Names released in fatal Smith Mills shooting

Authorities have identified the three people who died in a shooting incident that happened in Smith Mills, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says 27-year-old Mason C. Quinn, 26-year-old Arianna L. Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua L. Mallory are the ones who died. KSP says all three were from Henderson. The incident...
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No injuries from Main Street fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire.  The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area.  Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings.  The damage is described as minimal.  […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
UTICA, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
city-countyobserver.com

JUST IN: Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death

Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office And The Evansville Police Department Are Investigating Childs Death. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of a 6-year-old child on 09-04-2022. The child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. An autopsy determined he died...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills

Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
SMITH MILLS, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Dies After Playing With Loaded Gun

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:45 Sunday night after reports of shots fired. Once Officers secured the scene they learned that a juvenile had been playing with a gun when it accidentally went off striking them. The child was taken to the hospital...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Murder Trial Rescheduled For Evansville Man

The trial for an Evansville man accused of killing 23 year old Keshon Hensley in March of 2021 has been rescheduled for February. A witness told police that Jerrme Cartwright admitted to the shooting on Sunburst Avenue and told her “it was either me or him”. Cartwright told...
EVANSVILLE, IN

