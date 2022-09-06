Read full article on original website
KDUN 1030 AM radio station holds birthday festivities to cater to community
REEDSPORT, Ore. — KDUN 1030 AM celebrated its first anniversary Tuesday, but the festivities stretch across the entire month of September. General manager Rhonda Grant tells us they decided that instead of inviting the community out to celebrate, they'd take the party to the people. With a wish list...
Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
September is National Preparedness Month, local counties and cities bring awareness
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — As wildfires, floods, extreme heat waves continue to affect millions of individuals around the country, it is important to prepare for such events or disasters. That is why September is National Preparedness Month, Benton County is partnering with Linn County and the cities of Corvallis...
Procession was held Wednesday morning to honor fallen sheriff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A procession was held Wednesday morning, bringing a fallen sheriff's deputy back home to Bend. Lieutenant Ernie Brown of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office died in a motorcycle crash last week in Junction City. Fellow deputies and members of Brown's family took him from Springfield to...
Benton County announces total burn restriction
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases
EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
GO NOW: Increased evacuation level announced for areas around Cedar Creek Fire
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW)...
Smoky skies are possible this weekend in Lane County, says LRAPA
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
Pacific Power to shut down power across 6 counties for 12,000 residents starting Friday
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Important information for Pacific Power customers. More than 12,000 people spanning six counties will see their power shut down as early as midnight Friday and lasting through Saturday. The power company says the shutoff is a proactive effort to reduce wildfire risk during the dangerous...
More than 13,000 ballots went out for Claire Syrett's recall election
EUGENE, Ore. - Happening Tuesday, voters in Eugene decide whether to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Organizers started the recall effort over Syrett's’ support for the LTD "MovingAhead" plan along River Road. More than 13,000 ballots went out. The County Clerk said as of Tuesday morning about one-in-four have...
Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
