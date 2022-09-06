ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Cooling Center in Roseburg opens this week

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center for Friday and Saturday September 9th and 10th to offer shelter during the heat wave that will come through the weekend. Officials say Roseburg Senior Center officials will open the building at 1614 S.E. Stephens Street as...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary starts the new school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — It was a thrilling day Wednesday at Two Rivers Dos Rios Elementary. Dozens of students and parents scramble to school for the first day. A lot of nervousness and anticipation. Principal Charlie Jett says he is glad the school can be a lot closer to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Procession was held Wednesday morning to honor fallen sheriff

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A procession was held Wednesday morning, bringing a fallen sheriff's deputy back home to Bend. Lieutenant Ernie Brown of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office died in a motorcycle crash last week in Junction City. Fellow deputies and members of Brown's family took him from Springfield to...
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Benton County announces total burn restriction

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — Benton County Fire Defense Board has declared a total burn restriction beginning September 8th through 8:00 a.m. September 12th. The restriction follows along with Lincoln County's ban along with the Fire Weather Watch that went into effect. According to Benton County, all outdoor fires will...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire grows to 31,486 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Visit the Cedar Creek Facebook page for a virtual community will be held Thursday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Cedar Creek Fire has grown up to 31,486 acres. High temperatures are predicted to reach 85F in lower elevations and 77F in higher elevations. Winds from...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Fire weather watch in Eugene/Springfield area as fire danger increases

EUGENE, Ore. — Fire officials say that a strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for strong easterly winds with extremely dry conditions are expected, throughout central Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting Friday night, September 9, extending into Saturday, September 10. Eugene Springfield Fire...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

LTD encourages Duck football fans to use public transportation on Game Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District encourages Duck football fans to use one of District’s 22 free Park & Ride locations to take the bus to the Eugene or Springfield Station where they can board EmX, exit at Agate Station, and then take a short walk north across Franklin Boulevard and the Frohnmayer Footbridge to Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
LANE COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek fire continues to grow, now at 18,143 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. at Greenwaters Park, 48362 Highway 58, Oakridge Oregon. It will also be streamed live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook. With high temperatures in the 90s and wind speeds reaching up to 8 mph...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane Electric Cooperative to enact Public Power Safety Shutoff beginning Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to the extreme risk of wildfire in their service territory and continued forecast of potentially strong winds, Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9. The shutoff will continue through the evening of Saturday, September...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Public Restriction Levels rise to EXTREME in Douglas District

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Thursday, September 08, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

More than 13,000 ballots went out for Claire Syrett's recall election

EUGENE, Ore. - Happening Tuesday, voters in Eugene decide whether to recall City Councilor Claire Syrett. Organizers started the recall effort over Syrett's’ support for the LTD "MovingAhead" plan along River Road. More than 13,000 ballots went out. The County Clerk said as of Tuesday morning about one-in-four have...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Mt. Pisgah, surrounding recreation area to close due to fire danger

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to fire danger, Howard Buford Recreation Area (Mt. Pisgah) will be closed to the public beginning Friday, September 9, through at least Saturday, September 10. The closure includes all areas of the park, including trails, the Arboretum and river access. The closure of Howard...
LANE COUNTY, OR

