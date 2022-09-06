The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road for the first time this season, taking on the No. 12 Florida Gators in a big-time SEC East matchup inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 10. Following a 37-13 victory to open the year over Miami (OH), Kentucky is looking to make its presence felt ...
It's not often these days that the UNC basketball coaches out-recruit their Duke basketball counterparts. Since 2013, the Tar Heels have finished with a higher-ranked class than their recruiting-juggernaut archrival only once: in 2020. But of the two programs, UNC struck first on the 2024 trail via ...
LAS VEGAS – UFC 279 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The weigh-ins take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
Comments / 0