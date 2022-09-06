ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: No. 20 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Florida

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats are hitting the road for the first time this season, taking on the No. 12 Florida Gators in a big-time SEC East matchup inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 10. Following a 37-13 victory to open the year over Miami (OH), Kentucky is looking to make its presence felt ...
LEXINGTON, KY
BlueDevilCountry

UNC takes early lead over Duke on 2024 recruiting trail

It's not often these days that the UNC basketball coaches out-recruit their Duke basketball counterparts. Since 2013, the Tar Heels have finished with a higher-ranked class than their recruiting-juggernaut archrival only once: in 2020. But of the two programs, UNC struck first on the 2024 trail via ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Watch Friday's UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie at 7 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS – UFC 279 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The weigh-ins take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy