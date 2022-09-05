Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Skeletal remains of child dubbed 'Baby Girl' by investigators have been identified as a missing Indiana girl. But her death is still a mystery
For decades, investigators in Tennessee affectionately referred to an unidentified girl whose remains were found in 1985 as "Baby Girl" while they worked to find her true identity, according to state authorities.
Arkansas deputy was body-slammed by suspect before bystander video begins showing violent arrest outside store, attorney says
Two Arkansas deputies -- one of whom said he had been body-slammed -- followed their training to get a suspect under control during a violent encounter outside a store in the town of Mulberry, an attorney for the law enforcement officers said Tuesday in a statement.
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly buying body parts from Arkansas woman accused of stealing them
A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges of receiving stolen property,...
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Huge update after remains found in pond tied to missing man whose burning truck was discovered a day after disappearance
NEW discoveries have been made in the case of a missing man whose burnt truck was discovered a day after he disappeared in 2016. Police believe human remains found on Tuesday may be related to the disappearance of Simon Powell. Powell was last seen on June 1, 2016. His burnt...
Brink's Driver Was Sleeping When 22 Bags of Jewels Were Stolen in Multimillion-Dollar Heist: Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Brink's says that one of the security company's drivers was asleep during a multimillion-dollar jewel heist in Southern California last month. The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York on Aug. 4, states that ahead of the robbery, "Per Department of Transportation regulations, Driver 1 left Driver 2 asleep in the truck and went into the Flying J for food."
Man Arrested in Ohio After Ring Camera Allegedly Showed Him Trying to Kidnap 6-Year-Old
An Ohio man is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl while she was taking out the trash; the incident was captured on her family's Ring doorbell camera. In a clip obtained by ABC7 in Los Angeles, a man is seen approaching a...
insideedition.com
College Student Shot Dead in Forest by Woman Living 'Off-The-Grid' With Shotgun-Wielding 5-Year-Old: Cops
The investigation of a Florida college student’s fatal shooting in Alabama’s Talladega National Forest during an attempted armed robbery led authorities to an “off-the-grid” encampment, where they were confronted by a 5-year-old with a loaded shotgun, officials said. Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida...
Washington Examiner
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
1 Oklahoma deputy dead and another wounded while serving eviction papers
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody Monday, accused of shooting two deputies, killing one, and opening fire on authorities during a highway chase, officials said. The gunfire erupted after Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies tried serving eviction papers at a home southwest of Oklahoma City, Sheriff Tommie Johnson told reporters.
International Business Times
Unidentified Body Found Near Area Where Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Was 'Violently' Abducted
A body was found near the area where 34-year-old teacher and hardware heiress Eliza Fletcher was violently kidnapped in Memphis, Tennessee. The identity of the deceased and cause of death is unconfirmed, Memphis police said Monday. The body was found about 20 minutes from the spot Fletcher was kidnapped Friday...
2 deputies killed serving warrant in Cobb County; suspect barricaded
Two deputies were killed Thursday evening while serving a warrant in a Cobb County neighborhood, authorities said....
A former Arizona police officer is indicted in the shooting death of a man in a wheelchair
An Arizona grand jury indicted a former police officer on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death last year of a man who was in a motorized wheelchair, officials said Thursday.
New Affidavit Reveals How Authorities Found Murdered Jogger’s Body At Abandoned House
New details are coming to light about the violent murder of a jogger snatched from a Memphis street. The body of 34-year-old schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher was found on Monday morning behind a vacant residence in Memphis. The grisly discovery came three days after Fletcher was ambushed while on an early-morning run and forced into a dark-colored SUV.
Houston’s Restaurant In Memphis Accused Of Racism After Black Cop Told He Smells Like Marijuana
A funny thing can happen to a business once it has been accused publicly of racism—suddenly all said business’ dirty-and-discriminatory laundry starts coming out as other patrons start publicly recalling their own experiences. Such appears to be the case for Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, where a Black police officer and high school principal said […] The post Houston’s Restaurant In Memphis Accused Of Racism After Black Cop Told He Smells Like Marijuana appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ohio police release bodycam video after officer fatally shoots Black man
Police in Columbus, Ohio, released body camera video Tuesday after an officer fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man within seconds of encountering him while they were trying to serve an arrest warrant earlier in the day. In the video, which was released at a news conference, an officer can be...
School janitor accused of taking video of girls in bathroom
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Department says a school maintenance employee at Riverside Academy hid a video camera in a girls’ bathroom.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas police officers suspended after video of violent arrest goes viral
Three Arkansas police officers have been suspended after a video posted on social media appeared to show them striking a man several times during an arrest on Sunday. The video, shot by a bystander, appears to show two deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and one officer with the Mulberry Police Department punching and kneeing a man over a dozen times while attempting to arrest him outside a convenience store in Crawford County, Arkansas. At one point, an officer lifts the man's head and slams it on the pavement. The man was not handcuffed at the time the video was shot, and what led to the violent encounter with police was not shown in the 34-second video clip.
