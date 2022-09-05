Memphis police find unidentified body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted

Three Arkansas police officers have been suspended after a video posted on social media appeared to show them striking a man several times during an arrest on Sunday. The video, shot by a bystander, appears to show two deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and one officer with the Mulberry Police Department punching and kneeing a man over a dozen times while attempting to arrest him outside a convenience store in Crawford County, Arkansas. At one point, an officer lifts the man's head and slams it on the pavement. The man was not handcuffed at the time the video was shot, and what led to the violent encounter with police was not shown in the 34-second video clip.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 17 DAYS AGO