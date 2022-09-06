ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Enters Eighth Consecutive Day of Flex Alerts as Heat Persists

For the eighth consecutive day, California power regulators imposed a Flex Alert Wednesday urging residents to curb their electricity use to prevent rolling blackouts as a protracted heat wave continued to roast the Southland and most of the state. The Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, which...
California Issues Flex Alert for Eighth Straight Day

California’s power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex...
State Warns of Possible Rolling Blackouts Amid Scorching Heat Wave

With electricity demand reaching record levels due to a drawn-out heat wave, the Southland and state avoided rolling power blackouts as the manager of the power grid called for maximum conservation efforts by residents. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex Alert until Tuesday, urging residents to take all...
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave

As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood watch for Riverside County mountains, the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Blaze Burns Hillside on West End of Lakeland Village

A brush fire that erupted Thursday on the eastern perimeter of the Cleveland National Forest in Lakeland Village scorched roughly an acre before crews stopped it. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Hayes Avenue and Churchill Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAKELAND VILLAGE, CA
LA, California Officials Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Los Angeles and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. “She was an icon of grace and commitment...
