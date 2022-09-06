Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters Ninth Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state’s power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours. Flex Alerts...
mynewsla.com
California Enters Eighth Consecutive Day of Flex Alerts as Heat Persists
For the eighth consecutive day, California power regulators imposed a Flex Alert Wednesday urging residents to curb their electricity use to prevent rolling blackouts as a protracted heat wave continued to roast the Southland and most of the state. The Flex Alert issued by the California Independent System Operator, which...
mynewsla.com
California Issues Flex Alert for Eighth Straight Day
California’s power regulators are hoping to continue their streak of avoiding rolling blackouts as another day of oppressive heat bears down on the state, once again asking all residents to conserve electricity Wednesday during the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex...
mynewsla.com
State Warns of Possible Rolling Blackouts Amid Scorching Heat Wave
With electricity demand reaching record levels due to a drawn-out heat wave, the Southland and state avoided rolling power blackouts as the manager of the power grid called for maximum conservation efforts by residents. The California Independent System Operator extended a Flex Alert until Tuesday, urging residents to take all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave
As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood watch for Riverside County mountains, the...
mynewsla.com
Heat, Then Rain: Hurricane Kay Could Bring Storms to Overheated Southland
After more than a week of searing heat and dry weather, the Southland could be in store for some rain by this weekend, thanks to Hurricane Kay making its way up the Baja California coast. The actual impact of the storm is still a little uncertain, because it’s unclear how...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Hillside on West End of Lakeland Village
A brush fire that erupted Thursday on the eastern perimeter of the Cleveland National Forest in Lakeland Village scorched roughly an acre before crews stopped it. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Hayes Avenue and Churchill Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
LA, California Officials Mourn Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Los Angeles and California officials joined leaders worldwide Thursday in mourning the death — and celebrating the life — of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96 after serving on the throne for seven decades. “She was an icon of grace and commitment...
Comments / 0