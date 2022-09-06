ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Deborah Connel Killed in Vehicle Crash near Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Accident on 43rd Avenue. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. According to police, the vehicles involved were a pickup truck and an SUV. Reports state that Connel attempted to pull out of a private driveway, headed northbound, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant

MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
MESA, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree

Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Russia#Power Lines#Violent Crime#Utv
AZFamily

Arrest made weeks after boy lured away from Chandler bus stop, molested

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a maintenance worker who is now accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in Chandler. Police arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo at his Peoria home on Thursday afternoon and claim DNA links him to the crime. On July 29, the victim’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads, court paperwork said. The parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling police.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale Police Department offering pay bump for officers

The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways. Veteran Phoenix police officer needs the community's help. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Phoenix Police Officer who's been on the force for nearly 30 years is going...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman

A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman dies in north Phoenix crash

A woman was killed in a crash near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road on the morning of Sept. 6. Police have not said what caused the crash or if there were any other injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAR.com

Bicycle rider killed in collision with vehicle on Buckeye Road in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit him while he was riding on a west Phoenix street, authorities said. Troy Rosales, 32, was riding eastbound on Buckeye Road west of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway when he was struck by a vehicle going in the same direction, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Mahad Zara Killed in Street Racing Crash on Gilbert Road [Chandler, AZ]

32-Year-Old Street Racer Died after Vehicle Overturned near Chandler Heights Road. The incident happened on August 25th, just before 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Gilbert Road and Chandler Heights Road. The crash involved a red Chevrolet Camaro and possibly a gray or charcoal Dodge. According to reports, Zara, in...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

4 injured, including 2 bystanders, during Phoenix apartment shootout

PHOENIX – Four people were injured, including a man and child hit by stray bullets, during a shootout at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday night, authorities said. Three adult brothers were involved an argument that escalated to a shooting near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy