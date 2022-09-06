ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

thecomeback.com

Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
FanSided

Former New England Patriots returns to team on practice squad

