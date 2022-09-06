▶️ Man running 200 miles for Bethlehem Inn forced inside by wildfire smoke

Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 8, 2022
Wildfires continue to rage throughout Oregon, prompting a Fire Weather Watch this weekend.
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
Roadtripping through small towns of eastern Oregon: Peak Northwest
Driving out to eastern Oregon offers travelers an opportunity to see some of the state’s finest desert terrain. If you plan your trip just right, and take a few less traveled roads, you’re in for a treat of small town exploration, too. On this week’s episode of Peak...
Small fire stopped in area of homeless campers off China Hat road south of Bend
Some southern Bend residents said they were awakened late Tuesday night by the sound of propane tanks exploding from a fire in a transient camp area off China Hat Road that officials said burned a camper and was stopped at 1/10th of an acre. The post Small fire stopped in area of homeless campers off China Hat road south of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Earlier, aggressive attack on Cedar Creek Fire not necessarily possible
The Cedar Creek Fire, which has now forced Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations in Deschutes County, has been burning for more than five weeks. What some people may want to know is, could have this fire been fought more aggressively such as last month’s Miller Road Fire near Maupin?
Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained
The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
NEED TO KNOW: Cedar Creek Fire evacuation notices, fire closures, forecasts, and more
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Sign up here for AlertSense to receive public safety alerts and severe weather warnings in your area. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 31,486 acres and 18% containment. EVACUTION NOTICES. Level 3 - GO NOW. Evacuation levels for Deschutes County due to the Cedar...
Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground
Days of hot, windy weather have caused the Cedar Creek Fire to nearly double in size, topping 31,000 acres, officials said Thursday after fire crews wrapped Cultus Lake Lodge in aluminum wrap and widened the Level 3 evacuation to include a wide area ahead of another red flag warning. The post Cedar Creek Fire tops 31,000 acres; crews tackle new fires near Brothers and Hole in the Ground appeared first on KTVZ.
Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire
BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames
Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
Black Bear Cub Tranquilized by Oregon Authorities After Roaming Neighborhood
A black bear cub ran through the town of Bend, Oregon on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The bear was discovered again on Wednesday morning at a city facility. Then, it was transported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife who then tranquilized the bear. Eventually, after they performing checks on the bear cub, it will be released back into a suitable habitat in the Deschutes National Forest.
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
▶️ Cedar Creek evacuation update: Level 2 for some areas around Twin Lakes
UPDATE: The area around South and North Twin Lakes west of Forest Road 4262 including Twin Lakes Lodge, Gull Point Campground, North Wickiup Campground and Sheep Bridge Campground have all been placed on Level 2 evacuation status. The Cedar Creek Fire that began some five weeks ago near Waldo Lake...
Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers
Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody
A black bear cub spotted by several people near a busy northeast Bend intersection Tuesday evening turned up at the city of Bend’s Utility Department compound late Wednesday morning and was tranquilized and taken into custody, police said. The post Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody appeared first on KTVZ.
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions.
