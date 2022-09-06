Read full article on original website
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Navigator CO2 sues landowners who kept surveyors off properties
A company behind a proposed carbon pipeline in Iowa is suing some landowners so they can survey their property. Navigator CO2 Ventures says four people in Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties have refused to allow surveyors to set foot on their land. Some are even accused of threatening the surveyors.
Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Cherokee County, Iowa family receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award from Ag. Secretary
CHEROKEE, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig was in Cherokee County for a special visit Tuesday. The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award was given to Cronin Famers. The multi-generation family farm grows corn, soybeans, and hay and maintains a 200-head cattle feedlot, along with farm management and 15 trucks to haul feed.
Storm Team 8 In-Depth: A look back at summer 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — While the official start of astronomical fall is Sept. 22, meteorological fall began on Sept. 1. This means that official records for meteorological purposes for the summer season ended on Aug. 31 and new records for the fall season begin on Sept. 1. As we examine summer 2022 in central Iowa, we can categorize this summer into three main areas: heat, drought, and lack of severe weather.
New COVID-19 cases drop in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New numbers from state health officials show a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa. In the past week, 5,200 new cases were reported. That's a decrease of 14% from the week before. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is also...
What’s The Top Crop in South Dakota vs Minnesota, Iowa?
From farm-to-table, each state in the U.S. is known for providing many ag products and commodities. Get out of your concrete lifestyle and take a drive out of the city and look in any direction. Yes, this is where much of your dinner comes from. That milk and yogurt you...
Iowa DNR advises against swimming in nine Iowa lakes
The Iowa DNR has issued swimming advisories for nine lakes across the state. After testing last Friday, eight of the lakes had high levels of Ecoli and they detected a toxin in the other lake located in the southwest region of the state. The DN recommends Iowans don't swim in...
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others. The government states that from 2013 to 2022 Dr. Ronald...
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
