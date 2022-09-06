Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fairview Fire: New evacuation order issued as deadly brush fire in Hemet tops 19,377 acres
A deadly brush fire in the Hemet area exploded in size to 19,377 acres on Wednesday as crews continued their efforts to stop it from spreading in all directions amid a brutal heat wave.
Fairview Fire: Evacuation orders remain in place after 2 killed in 4,500-acre blaze in Hemet
A wildfire in Hemet that killed two people and injured another has burned at least 4,500 acres, and thousands of homes remained under evacuation orders Tuesday.
Fairview Fire near Hemet explodes to more than 27,000 acres, prompting new evacuation orders
Firefighters struggled to gain control of a major wildfire near Hemet that has grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Hillside on West End of Lakeland Village
A brush fire that erupted Thursday on the eastern perimeter of the Cleveland National Forest in Lakeland Village scorched roughly an acre before crews stopped it. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Hayes Avenue and Churchill Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Scorches Nearly 19,000 Acres
More residents near the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet were under evacuation orders Thursday as the deadly wildfire’s size was listed at 18,657 acres, with an “expected full containment” date listed by authorities as Monday. Meanwhile, the containment remained the same at 5%, despite a stepped-up response...
mynewsla.com
Deadly Fire Southeast of Hemet Close to 19,000 Acres
Additional evacuations were ordered Thursday on the front lines of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet, now close to 19,000 acres, but expanding at a slower rate, with containment possible early next week. At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the area east of De Portola Road, west...
Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size to nearly 20,000 acres
The Fairview Fire continues to burn a path of destruction through Riverside County, exploding to 19,377 acres as of Thursday morning – nearly doubling in size in just a matter of hours. At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the blaze was only 9,846 acres. Containment remains at just 5% despite the work of hundreds of firefighters who […]
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Burning near Hemet Grows to More Than 7,000 Acres
A deadly wildfire that has prompted evacuations south of Hemet swelled to more than 7,000 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment as fire crews stepped up their response in hopes of slowing the pace of the flames. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview...
mynewsla.com
Deadly Blaze Southeast of Hemet Tops 9,800 Acres, Still Just 5% Contained
A deadly wildfire that prompted evacuations south of Hemet grew to more than 9,800 acres Wednesday, with no change in containment despite a stepped-up response by firefighters struggling to slow the speed of the flames’ advance. The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue...
Hemet Wildland Fire Kills 2, Destroys Several Structures, and Prompts Evacuations
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: A fast moving wildland fire that erupted in Hemet killed two people, destroyed several structures and prompted evacuations. Cal Fire/ Riverside County firefighters responded to reports of a wildland fire on Monday, Sept. 5, around 3:37 p.m. at Bautista Road and Fairview Avenue in the unincorporated county area of Hemet. By 4:23 p.m. Monday, the size of the fire was 20 acres and was battled by Cal Fire Riverside Unit at that time.
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Kills Two People, Engulfs Structures in Hemet; Schools Closed
Firefighters were battling a fast-moving brush fire just east of Hemet Tuesday that killed two people and injured another person, destroying several structures and prompting evacuation orders. The Fairview Fire was reported a little after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, and had burned 2,000 acres by...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,000 acres; extent of damage becoming clear
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,000 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.
Evacuations ordered near Big Bear as Radford Fire spreads to 200 acres with 0% containment
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet
Firefighters are responding to a growing fire burning on the side of Bautista Canyon south of Hemet. The Fairview incident was initially reported at around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road, near Bautista Canyon. Timelapse of the fire from 3:38 p.m. to 3:52 p.m. At around 4:05 p.m., Cal Fire The post Growing vegetation fire burning near Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity
Students at Dr. Carreon Jr. Academy resumed classes Thursday morning after a lockdown due to nearby police activity at the start of the school day. Three people in a Toyota Camry struck a wall and then jumped out of the vehicle at Avenue 48 and Arabia Street at 7:48 a.m., according to police spokesman Ben The post Indio school locked down due to nearby police activity appeared first on KESQ.
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0