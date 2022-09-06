ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

thevillagereporter.com

St. Mary To Hold Drive-Thru Chicken & Ham Dinner

On Sunday, September 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding a Chicken and Ham dinner. Meals will be adult size, with a free will donation which can be accepted through cash or check. Meals will be served until 2:00 p.m. and will be drive-thru pick up only.
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

September BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Justin Downing

AWARD WINNER … Justin Downing receives the September Spotlight Award from BDF member, Ann Spangler. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”. September’s recipient is Justin Downing for his house refurbishment at 319...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Money For Fountain City Amphitheater Project

MONEY APPROVED … Bryan City Council members, left to right, are Jim Kozumplik, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, John Betts, and Mary Leatherman approved $129,191.95. for work on the Fountain City Amphitheater. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meet... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
AUBURN, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Mildred “Millie” Arnos (1921-2022)

Mildred (Millie) Martha Arnos of Defiance, Ohio, 101, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Ridgeville Township, Henry County, Ohio, on May 23, 1921 to Emil J. and Clara (Genter) Wendt. After graduating from Ridgeville High School in 1939, Millie...
DEFIANCE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For New Senior Center

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on August 25th.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
NAPOLEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Margaret Beck (1932-2022)

Margaret Ann (nee Malone) Beck went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a short illness/recurrence of cancer. She was 90 years old. Margaret was born August 21, 1932, the first child of Clarence and Clarice (nee Mercer) Malone of Montpelier, Ohio. She was a...
MONTPELIER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
whatzup.com

Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville

Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
MONROEVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates

PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
PERRYSBURG, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Five Generations Of The Colon Family

FAMILY … Seated are Burdell (90 years of age) and Diane Colon (88). Standing left to right is Amanda (Moats) Wieland (39), Dakoda Moats (19) holding Saige Moats (10 days) and Kelly (Colon) Priester (61). Burdell and Diane are the parents of Kelly, Kelly is the mother of Amanda, Amanda is the mother of Dakoda and Dakoda is the father of Saige. Burdell and Diane have lived in West Unity their entire lives with Burdell owning a business and Diane formerly drove school bus for Hilltop until retirement. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
WEST UNITY, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

