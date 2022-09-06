Read full article on original website
St. Mary To Hold Drive-Thru Chicken & Ham Dinner
On Sunday, September 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding a Chicken and Ham dinner. Meals will be adult size, with a free will donation which can be accepted through cash or check. Meals will be served until 2:00 p.m. and will be drive-thru pick up only.
September BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Justin Downing
AWARD WINNER … Justin Downing receives the September Spotlight Award from BDF member, Ann Spangler. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”. September’s recipient is Justin Downing for his house refurbishment at 319...
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Money For Fountain City Amphitheater Project
MONEY APPROVED … Bryan City Council members, left to right, are Jim Kozumplik, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, John Betts, and Mary Leatherman approved $129,191.95. for work on the Fountain City Amphitheater. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meet... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station
TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
Fleitz Pumpkin Farm opens for seasonal sweet treats and family fun
OREGON, Ohio — Staff at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm has been working non-stop to make sure everything was ready to go for opening day. When the family-owned farm first got started more than 30 years ago, one family member, Trisha Truman, explained they put pumpkins out on a table to sell.
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm celebrates opening day
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The rain has not made it easy for pumpkin farmers, but Dan Gust, the owner of the Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, said it will still be a good year for them. The farm opened to the public on Monday, and Gust...
Mildred “Millie” Arnos (1921-2022)
Mildred (Millie) Martha Arnos of Defiance, Ohio, 101, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate, Ohio. She was born in Ridgeville Township, Henry County, Ohio, on May 23, 1921 to Emil J. and Clara (Genter) Wendt. After graduating from Ridgeville High School in 1939, Millie...
FULTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For New Senior Center
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on August 25th.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building
NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
Margaret Beck (1932-2022)
Margaret Ann (nee Malone) Beck went home to her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after a short illness/recurrence of cancer. She was 90 years old. Margaret was born August 21, 1932, the first child of Clarence and Clarice (nee Mercer) Malone of Montpelier, Ohio. She was a...
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
Hancock Junior Fair participants get rewarded for their hard work during auction
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - During the final day at the Hancock County Fair, the junior fair participants getting to take one more turn in the ring to see how their long hours and dedication pays off. Our Sartaj Singh has more from the junior fair auction. “Today is like...
Five Generations Of The Colon Family
FAMILY … Seated are Burdell (90 years of age) and Diane Colon (88). Standing left to right is Amanda (Moats) Wieland (39), Dakoda Moats (19) holding Saige Moats (10 days) and Kelly (Colon) Priester (61). Burdell and Diane are the parents of Kelly, Kelly is the mother of Amanda, Amanda is the mother of Dakoda and Dakoda is the father of Saige. Burdell and Diane have lived in West Unity their entire lives with Burdell owning a business and Diane formerly drove school bus for Hilltop until retirement. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away
Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
