Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results
Massachusetts primary election results for lieutenant governor.
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Two Mass. elected officials in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Geoff Diehl, fresh off primary victory, slams COVID vaccine mandate for state workers
In the first press conference since his primary win, Geoff Diehl, a Trump-backed former Massachusetts lawmaker, said the Massachusetts decision to mandate COVID vaccines for state workers went “way over the line.”. Diehl has stated that if he is elected as the state governor his day-one initiative would to...
Live Updates: Massachusetts Primary Election 2022
BOSTON — Election day in Massachusetts. The polls closed at 8 p.m. for all but one location on Cape Cod. Voters cast ballots on Tuesday for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senator, State Representative, District Attorney, Sheriff, and County Commissioner in some counties.
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard
If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
Massachusetts 2022 Election Primary Results: 11th Hampden District (Jynai McDonald vs. Bud Williams)
Incumbent state Rep. Bud L. Williams is seeking reelection to a fourth term as the representative for the 11th Hampden District and faces a challenger in the Democratic primary. Williams is being challenged by community activist Jynai McDonald. McDonald previously made an unsuccessful run for Springfield City Council. Williams was...
Oath Keepers membership: Leaked list includes 550 members from Massachusetts, including 2 elected officials, report claims
There are two Massachusetts elected officials listed as being members of Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group, according to the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism. The center received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing...
Trump-backed Diehl wins Massachusetts GOP governor primary
BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic...
2022 Massachusetts Democrat election results: State Auditor (Diana DiZoglio vs. Chris Dempsey)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio and former assistant secretary of transportation Chris Dempsey are going head to head in the Democratic primary for state auditor Tuesday. The two candidates are looking to replace State Auditor Suzanne Bump, who was the...
Local professor weighs in on Kennedy's 1st Worcester State Senate seat victory
WORCESTER, Mass. - Robyn Kennedy came out on top last night in the race for the 1st Worcester State Senate District, beating Worcester Mayor Joe Petty for the seat. Alex Hindman, assistant professor of political science at Holy Cross, said it was a bit of a surprise as Petty is a fixture in the Worcester Community.
Fin Com Chair Stephen Carluccio Resigns
The chair of the Finance Committee announced his immediate resignation Thursday evening, explaining that anticipated personal and professional demands will preclude him from carrying out his responsibilities. Steve Carluccio, in an email to almost three dozen board and committee members and town department heads, wrote that “given the high level...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: First Plymouth District Democrat race (Arthur Desloges vs. Stephen Michael Palmer)
The Democratic primary election for the Massachusetts House of Representatives’ first Plymouth District takes place on Sept. 6. Stephen Michael Palmer and Arthur Desloges, both of Plymouth, are the two candidates running for the Democratic primary election. The state representative of the first Plymouth District oversees a population of 45,312, according to Ballotpedia.
Voting begins for Massachusetts Primary Day: What you need to know
Voters across the state will hit the polls Tuesday for the Mid-term Primary Election.
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race
Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Suffolk District Attorney (Kevin Hayden vs. Ricardo Arroyo)
The Suffolk County District Attorney race has received the most attention of all district attorney races across this state this year as a contentious battle has played out between current district Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo. Hayden was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to replace Rachael...
2022 Massachusetts election results: Lieutenant Governor (Leah Cole Allen vs. Kate Campanale)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican battle for lieutenant governor features two former state representatives from the North Shore and Worcester, Leah Cole Allen and Kate Campanale, on the ballot Tuesday. Both have paired up with gubernatorial running mates, Geoff Diehl and Chris...
Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight
Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
