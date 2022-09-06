ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, AZ

AZFamily

2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale Police Department offering pay bump for officers

The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways. Veteran Phoenix police officer needs the community's help. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Phoenix Police Officer who's been on the force for nearly 30 years is going...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Business
Arizona Industry
Avondale, AZ
AZFamily

Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman

A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Something Good: ‘Father Duck’ feeds feathery friends

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We see people feeding ducks all the time, but there’s one man going above and beyond to make sure some of the ducks at one Gilbert pond are taken care of. Some call him “Father Duck,” and his name is Sandy. A viewer wrote...
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Charges sought after 4th grader brings gun to Queen Creek school

A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
kjzz.org

New helicopters are coming to the Phoenix Police Department

The Phoenix City Council approved spending $18 million on a specialized helicopter, along with training for pilots and mechanics. It will replace a 2005 model that’s become too expensive to maintain. A Phoenix Police Department spokesperson tells KJZZ News the twin-engine aircraft is the costliest in the fleet and...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tip leads to arrest of Mesa Native Grill & Wings suspected shooter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Silent Witness tip led to police finding a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a Mesa Native Grill & Wings employee and started shooting at another customer in May. On Wednesday, officers arrested 33-year-old Greg Gomez after releasing surveillance photos of him and his car last month, asking the public for help identifying him.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DCS: Neglect found following 3-year-old boy’s drowning at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A recent report from the Department of Child Safety shows the agency was called to a Phoenix home four times before a 3-year-old boy drowned in January. The drowning near 21st Avenue and Bell Road was the first child drowning of 2022. A neighbor of the boy said he tried to tell his parents they needed to keep a better eye on the children.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Hurricane Kay brings tropical moisture to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the Valley today. Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to about 103 degrees this afternoon. That’s about average for Phoenix this time of year, but it’s much cooler than we’ve been recently. It will also be much more humid today thanks to tropical moisture beginning to stream into Arizona from the south.
PHOENIX, AZ

