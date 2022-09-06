ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The Spun

Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Sports Betting#Coaching#Shorts#American Football#College Football#Sec#Lsu#Tigers#Pac 12
inregister.com

New stadium seating gives LSU fans a front-row view of the action

LSU football season is heating up again, with this Saturday seeing Tiger Stadium deliver our first true home game of the year—and this time, it will feature a little-known perk for the sport’s die-hard fans. Take a look along the sidelines and you may see the lucky bunch taking advantage of field-level loge seating, an enclosed area described by LSU Athletics as “a four-person table-style seating with breathable mesh seats that are designed to keep fans cool, even on the hottest days.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout

Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
FSU
brproud.com

Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Reporter Who Called Out Brian Kelly Identifies Herself

Earlier this afternoon, Brian Kelly held a press conference following LSU's season-opening loss to Florida State. During the press conference, Kelly called out a reporter for walking in late. He suggested the reporter owed him $10 and that he would hold a party at the end of the year with the money he collects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Human Jukebox prepares for historical LSU-SU halftime show

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – While it’s the first time LSU and Southern University will be sharing the field, it’s not the first time they’ll be sharing a stage. In January 2004 the City of Baton Rouge honored the 2003 National Champions, the LSU Tigers, and the 2003 Black National Champions, the Southern University Jaguars, with a “Parade of Champions.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge ranked among America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy