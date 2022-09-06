ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosamond, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Public’s Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+UC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway

A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosamond, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Lancaster, CA
Health
City
Lancaster, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Homeless Count Results Show Increase from 2020

The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. In the city of Los Angeles, the figure is up 1.7% from 2020. The count tallied 69,144 homeless people in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Body Found In Newhall Parking Lot

Detectives are waiting on medical examiners’ results to reveal the cause of death and identity of a body found near a Newhall School District facilities building late Tuesday. Law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the body of a man had been found in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes

A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BELLFLOWER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipolar Disorder#Lasd#Unincorporated Community#Rooster#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan

A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
rtands.com

Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies

LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
LANCASTER, CA
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy

LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita

The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy