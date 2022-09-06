Read full article on original website
Public’s Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+UC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public’s help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third. An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: 'It's just unbearable'
The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
mynewsla.com
LA County Homeless Count Results Show Increase from 2020
The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. In the city of Los Angeles, the figure is up 1.7% from 2020. The count tallied 69,144 homeless people in...
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Body Found In Newhall Parking Lot
Detectives are waiting on medical examiners’ results to reveal the cause of death and identity of a body found near a Newhall School District facilities building late Tuesday. Law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the body of a man had been found in...
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Flex Alerts Extended by 2 Hours as California Enters Ninth Day of Heat Wave
With Southern California in a ninth straight day of a prolonged heat wave, the state’s power regulators are again hoping to avoid rolling blackouts by asking all residents to conserve electricity during the hours of 3 to 10 p.m., extending the previous Flex Alerts by two hours. Flex Alerts...
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
signalscv.com
Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan
A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
foxla.com
Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA County fire camp
ACTON, Calif. - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Matthew Wells was discovered missing Monday, Sept. 5 at 2:45 p.m. during a head count, according to CDCR. A search...
Firefighters Battle Attic Flames in West Covina Home
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Highlight Drive and East Hillside Drive in the city of West Covina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies
LANCASTER — A man arrested in Lancaster, last month, is one of three men charged in a daytime robbery spree that took place over the past five months across Los Angeles County, including an armed robbery of an older couple outside the 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights. Demoryie...
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
foxla.com
LA County superintendents want County to change COVID close contact masking policy
LOS ANGELES - A group of 24 Los Angeles County superintendents signed and sent a letter to the LA County Department of Public Health, requesting the department align with the State on its policy of 10-day indoor masking of close contacts with COVID-19. Currently, LA County has a mandate in place requiring people who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to wear a highly protective mask around others for 10 days.
Santa Clarita Radio
Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita
The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
Sandbags in San Diego? Yeah...thanks to Hurricane Kay
Kay, which is projected to come closer to L.A. than any tropical storm has in the last 50 years, will take an unusual path. AccuWeather takes a look at the state’s closest encounters in history. Hurricane Kay brought heavy rains and high winds along the west coast of Mexico...
