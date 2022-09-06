Bedford lawns are desiccated. Small streams are dry. Mulch is igniting. Loam is more like sand. Meanwhile, about 75 miles to the west, the Quabbin Reservoir, the water supply source for Bedford and 46 other cities and towns in metropolitan Boston, is less than seven percent off maximum capacity, which is 412 billion gallons.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 20 DAYS AGO