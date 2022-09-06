Read full article on original website
Bedford Rotarians Propose a Natural Pollinator Preservation Garden at Veterans Memorial Park
The Rotary Club of Bedford hopes to install a 400-square-foot natural pollination preservation garden behind the west end of Veterans Memorial Park to restore habitat for wild bees and native plants. The Conservation Commission Wednesday will determine whether the project has applicability under state wetlands protection regulations, and if so...
Conservation Commission Clears Rotary Club’s Pollinator Patch Plan
The Conservation Commission Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the Rotary Club of Bedford for creation of a 400-square-foot pollinator preservation garden behind Veterans Memorial Park. The site is at the northwest extremity of Page Field, within the buffer zone of the wetlands replication area known as Page Pond. Paula Gilarde,...
Letter to the Editor: Minuteman Extension Would Be a Sheer Delight
I just returned from my second bike outing this week on the existing Minuteman shared-used path heading from Bedford to Lexington and Arlington during midday. Here is what I saw:. The paved path was wide, green, and cool, with overhanging trees set back from an unpaved shoulder on both sides....
Planning Board Continues Review its Draft for Two-Family Housing
The Bedford Planning Board last week continued to review draft zoning bylaw amendments that would expand opportunities for two-family dwellings. After some members voiced concerns regarding the scope of the proposed revisions, the board determined that it will continue the discussion during its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 26 on Zoom.
Evidence of Drought Is Everywhere, But Regional Water Supply Unfazed
Bedford lawns are desiccated. Small streams are dry. Mulch is igniting. Loam is more like sand. Meanwhile, about 75 miles to the west, the Quabbin Reservoir, the water supply source for Bedford and 46 other cities and towns in metropolitan Boston, is less than seven percent off maximum capacity, which is 412 billion gallons.
Energy Committee Endorses Bikeway Extension Project
Almost three months before special town meeting, the town Energy and Sustainability Committee Thursday voted unanimously to approve a proposal on the warrant that if approved would clear the way for construction of the Minuteman Bikeway extension. The wording of the article won’t be final for weeks, pending approval by...
Planning Board Offers Support for 330 South Road
The Planning Board Tuesday voted to send a memo to the Zoning Board of Appeals supporting a comprehensive permit for a housing development proposed for 330 South Road, near the intersection with Summer Street. The permit application is scheduled to be reviewed by the Zoning Board during its meeting Thursday...
Zoning Board Focuses on Parking as Apartment Proposal Hearing Begins
Parking was the primary concern among Zoning Board of Appeals members as the hearing began for a comprehensive permit to develop a 20-unit apartment complex at 330 South Road. Members voted to continue the hearing to Sept. 22. That’s when the public will have the opportunity to comment; only board members had questions and observations at the virtual hearing on Thursday.
DPW Director Calls in Tree Experts to Deal with Ash Borers
Public Works Director David Manugian briefed the Arbor Resources Committee on efforts to combat the Emerald ash borer, which already has levied a death sentence on many local ash trees. During a virtual committee meeting Thursday, Manugian said he already has received a preliminary plan from Bartlett Tree Experts, a...
Next DPW Special Collection Event to Feature Latex Paint, Styrofoam
The Public Works Department’s special collection event on Oct. 1 will accept a new and common surplus product: latex paint. “We have a wonderful partner, Recolor Paints (www.recolorpaints.com), who collects unwanted liquid latex paint and reblends it into a usable product,” said Liz Antanavica, Refuse and Recycling Administrator.
Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13
The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
HDC Invites Select Board to Begin Fire Station Talks
The Historic District Commission wants to be included in the incremental process leading to the design of a new fire station, and this week formally encouraged the Select Board to collaborate even before a complete set of plans is submitted. Commission members Wednesday wordsmithed and approved a letter to the...
