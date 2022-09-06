ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bedford Citizen

Energy Committee Endorses Bikeway Extension Project

Almost three months before special town meeting, the town Energy and Sustainability Committee Thursday voted unanimously to approve a proposal on the warrant that if approved would clear the way for construction of the Minuteman Bikeway extension. The wording of the article won’t be final for weeks, pending approval by...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Planning Board Offers Support for 330 South Road

The Planning Board Tuesday voted to send a memo to the Zoning Board of Appeals supporting a comprehensive permit for a housing development proposed for 330 South Road, near the intersection with Summer Street. The permit application is scheduled to be reviewed by the Zoning Board during its meeting Thursday...
POLITICS
The Bedford Citizen

Zoning Board Focuses on Parking as Apartment Proposal Hearing Begins

Parking was the primary concern among Zoning Board of Appeals members as the hearing began for a comprehensive permit to develop a 20-unit apartment complex at 330 South Road. Members voted to continue the hearing to Sept. 22. That’s when the public will have the opportunity to comment; only board members had questions and observations at the virtual hearing on Thursday.
CONCORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Trails Committee Chair Is Garden Club Speaker ~September 13

The Bedford Garden Club will host Bedford resident Michael Barbehenn for a presentation about the Bedford Trails Committee’s role in maintaining public trails within Bedford Conservation Areas, other municipal lands, and on private properties with permission from the landowners. As part of this important work, Mr. Barbehenn will describe...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

HDC Invites Select Board to Begin Fire Station Talks

The Historic District Commission wants to be included in the incremental process leading to the design of a new fire station, and this week formally encouraged the Select Board to collaborate even before a complete set of plans is submitted. Commission members Wednesday wordsmithed and approved a letter to the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

