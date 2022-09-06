St. Benedict’s took advantage of two penalty kicks to take down Delbarton, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 3-0 in Newark. Martin Bulgarian got the scoring started in the 30th minute with a goal on a penalty kick. Delbarton (0-1) would keep the game close going into halftime but St. Benedict’s (1-0) was too much over the final 40 minutes.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO