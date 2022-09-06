Read full article on original website
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 8
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 8, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Girls soccer: Mosquera nets OT game-winner to push No. 17 Ramapo past No. 6 IHA
IHA (0-1) found an equalizer when Daniella Osorio scored in the second half. Alexanda Barry assisted on the game-tying goal. Noelle Haskell recorded nine saves for the Blue Eagles.
Caldwell and Newark Academy ends in tie - Field hockey recap
Caldwell’s Abigail Anemone and Pamela Davidson of Newark Academy scored first half goals as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Newark. Anemone, assisted by Tatum Lattimer, got Caldwell (0-0-1) on the board in the first quarter but Davidson would answer for the Minutemen (0-0-1) in the second.
Girls soccer: Ulmer leads Cherokee past Cherry Hill West in OT
Senior Katie Ulmer scored twice, including the game-winner in extra time, as Cherokee squeezed by Cherry Hill West 3-2 in Marlton. Senior Ava Hawk opened up the scoring in the 22nd minute for Cherry Hill West off an assist by junior Kennedy Erdman before Lindsey Napoli equalized for Cherokee about 14 minutes later with help from junior Catherine Hatch.
Barnegat blankets Donovan Catholic - Field Hockey recap
Camryn White scored two goals and an assist to lead Barnegat past Donovan Catholic 5-0 in Toms River. Barnegat took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Alyson Sojak also netted two while Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt...
St. Benedict’s defeats No. 7 Delbarton - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s took advantage of two penalty kicks to take down Delbarton, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 3-0 in Newark. Martin Bulgarian got the scoring started in the 30th minute with a goal on a penalty kick. Delbarton (0-1) would keep the game close going into halftime but St. Benedict’s (1-0) was too much over the final 40 minutes.
Steinert over Robbinsville - Girls soccer recap
Adriana Ryder struck twice while Arielle Warringer tallied a goal and an assist as Steinert won at home, 4-1, over Robbinsville in the season opener for both. Julianna Ryder added a goal while Jillian Jones stopped eight shots to receive the victory. Emily Morgan converted a feed from Lizzie Andrus...
Becton wins in 2nd OT over Leonia - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Wagner struck twice while Samantha Joseph added a goal as Becton won at home, 3-2, over Leonia in the second overtime in the season opener for both. Martyna Kozdron, Shania Healy and Francesca Buda each added an assist in the victory. Madison Kirk earned the win by stopping 10...
West Essex over Verona - Girls soccer recap
West Essex got one goal and one assist from Alex Sek as it held on in the second half to take down Verona 2-1 in North Caldwell. Brooke Balzano added a goal on an assist from Sek. Ella Clausi finished with 11 saves as West Essex (1-0) was able to secure the victory.
WW-P South Pirates earn the spoils in CVC Game of the Year
In a Colonial Valley Conference opening night boys soccer contest with four–that is correct, FOUR–goals scored from 35-plus yards out, it would figure that the eventual game-winner was the one that was the furthest from the goal.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Shore - Boys soccer recap
Shore fell to 0-1.
Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap
Palmyra rode a strong second half to a 4-0 victory over Pennsauken behind a goal from Joe Russell, Richie Butler, Corey Knox, and Abdulazeez Iyiola. Palmyra took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away with three goals in the second half. Reed Wells finished with four assists while John Liebe...
Summit ties New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Poiesz finished with two goals for New Providence as it tied 2-2 against Summit in New Providence. The two sides traded goals in each half while Catherine King made seven saves for Summit and New Providence’s Sofia Zamora had six. Grace Kelly recorded an assist for New Providence.
Steban Lasso scores four goals in Linden over Johnson - Boys soccer recap
Steban Lasso scored two goals in each half as Linden won at home, 7-2, over Johnson in the season opener for both. Tyler Neves tallied a goal and an assist while Yousif Elweshahy and Vanderley Jasmine each chipped in a goal in the victory. Aria Molaie and Robert Stawinski scored...
Ava Peirano wins game for Park Ridge against Saddle Brook in OT - Girls soccer recap
Ava Peirano’s overtime goal lifted Park Ridge past Saddle Brook 1-0 for a season-opening victory in Park Ridge. Yanci Zea made 16 saves for Saddle Brook but it was not enough as Allie Shenloogian recorded the assist that won the game. Mackenzie Brattlof came away with one save for...
Wayne Valley defeats Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Lucas Messercola and Jake Rubis each had a goal and an assist as Wayne Valley defeated Northern Highlands 3-0 in Wayne. Wayne Valley took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to goals from Messercola and Nathaniel Anevski before Rubis put the game away in the second half. Sebastian Sianozecki finished...
Gustavo Firmino connects in 2nd OT in Riverside over New Egypt - Boys soccer recap
Gustavo Firmino knocked in a feed from Brayam Nieves in the second overtime as Riverside won on the road, 4-3, over New Egypt in the season opener for both. Nieves knotted the score in the first period while Gustavo Bonfirm and John Domingos scored after the break for Riverside to send the game into overtime.
Middle Township defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Ciara DiMauro recorded two goals and one assist to lead Middle Township past Hammonton 6-1 in Cape May Court House. Middle Township did all of its damage early as it scored six goals in the first half. Carmen O’Hara also scored two goals while Olivia Sgrignioli had one goal and two assists.
Wildwood over Clayton - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Brown scored a second-half go-ahead goal to push Wildwood to a 3-2 win over Clayton, in Wildwood. Brown’s tie-breaking goal was assisted by Jason Gonzalez. Gonzales netted a game-tying goal for Wildwood (1-0) earlier in the half. Kelan Miller also scored in the win. Brandon Delaney and Brandon...
St. Rose over Ranney - Girls soccer recap
Ava Gialanella posted two goals and two assists to lead S. Rose to a 4-0 win over Ranney, in Tinton Falls. Isabelle Levy made six saves to earn the shutout for St. Rose (1-0(. Erin Dwyer, Julia Whesper and Adriana Dalia also scored in the win. Ranney fell to 0-1.
