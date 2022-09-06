ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

Caldwell and Newark Academy ends in tie - Field hockey recap

Caldwell’s Abigail Anemone and Pamela Davidson of Newark Academy scored first half goals as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Newark. Anemone, assisted by Tatum Lattimer, got Caldwell (0-0-1) on the board in the first quarter but Davidson would answer for the Minutemen (0-0-1) in the second.
NEWARK, NJ
Girls soccer: Ulmer leads Cherokee past Cherry Hill West in OT

Senior Katie Ulmer scored twice, including the game-winner in extra time, as Cherokee squeezed by Cherry Hill West 3-2 in Marlton. Senior Ava Hawk opened up the scoring in the 22nd minute for Cherry Hill West off an assist by junior Kennedy Erdman before Lindsey Napoli equalized for Cherokee about 14 minutes later with help from junior Catherine Hatch.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Barnegat blankets Donovan Catholic - Field Hockey recap

Camryn White scored two goals and an assist to lead Barnegat past Donovan Catholic 5-0 in Toms River. Barnegat took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Alyson Sojak also netted two while Emilia Ercolino had a goal and Jayna Greenblatt...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
St. Benedict’s defeats No. 7 Delbarton - Boys soccer recap

St. Benedict’s took advantage of two penalty kicks to take down Delbarton, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 3-0 in Newark. Martin Bulgarian got the scoring started in the 30th minute with a goal on a penalty kick. Delbarton (0-1) would keep the game close going into halftime but St. Benedict’s (1-0) was too much over the final 40 minutes.
NEWARK, NJ
Steinert over Robbinsville - Girls soccer recap

Adriana Ryder struck twice while Arielle Warringer tallied a goal and an assist as Steinert won at home, 4-1, over Robbinsville in the season opener for both. Julianna Ryder added a goal while Jillian Jones stopped eight shots to receive the victory. Emily Morgan converted a feed from Lizzie Andrus...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Becton wins in 2nd OT over Leonia - Girls soccer recap

Morgan Wagner struck twice while Samantha Joseph added a goal as Becton won at home, 3-2, over Leonia in the second overtime in the season opener for both. Martyna Kozdron, Shania Healy and Francesca Buda each added an assist in the victory. Madison Kirk earned the win by stopping 10...
LEONIA, NJ
West Essex over Verona - Girls soccer recap

West Essex got one goal and one assist from Alex Sek as it held on in the second half to take down Verona 2-1 in North Caldwell. Brooke Balzano added a goal on an assist from Sek. Ella Clausi finished with 11 saves as West Essex (1-0) was able to secure the victory.
VERONA, NJ
Rumson-Fair Haven over Shore - Boys soccer recap

Shore fell to 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
RUMSON, NJ
Palmyra defeats Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap

Palmyra rode a strong second half to a 4-0 victory over Pennsauken behind a goal from Joe Russell, Richie Butler, Corey Knox, and Abdulazeez Iyiola. Palmyra took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away with three goals in the second half. Reed Wells finished with four assists while John Liebe...
PALMYRA, NJ
Summit ties New Providence - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Poiesz finished with two goals for New Providence as it tied 2-2 against Summit in New Providence. The two sides traded goals in each half while Catherine King made seven saves for Summit and New Providence’s Sofia Zamora had six. Grace Kelly recorded an assist for New Providence.
SUMMIT, NJ
Wayne Valley defeats Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Lucas Messercola and Jake Rubis each had a goal and an assist as Wayne Valley defeated Northern Highlands 3-0 in Wayne. Wayne Valley took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to goals from Messercola and Nathaniel Anevski before Rubis put the game away in the second half. Sebastian Sianozecki finished...
WAYNE, NJ
Middle Township defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Ciara DiMauro recorded two goals and one assist to lead Middle Township past Hammonton 6-1 in Cape May Court House. Middle Township did all of its damage early as it scored six goals in the first half. Carmen O’Hara also scored two goals while Olivia Sgrignioli had one goal and two assists.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Wildwood over Clayton - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Brown scored a second-half go-ahead goal to push Wildwood to a 3-2 win over Clayton, in Wildwood. Brown’s tie-breaking goal was assisted by Jason Gonzalez. Gonzales netted a game-tying goal for Wildwood (1-0) earlier in the half. Kelan Miller also scored in the win. Brandon Delaney and Brandon...
CLAYTON, NJ
St. Rose over Ranney - Girls soccer recap

Ava Gialanella posted two goals and two assists to lead S. Rose to a 4-0 win over Ranney, in Tinton Falls. Isabelle Levy made six saves to earn the shutout for St. Rose (1-0(. Erin Dwyer, Julia Whesper and Adriana Dalia also scored in the win. Ranney fell to 0-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
