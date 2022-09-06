Rick and Morty is now back in action with Season 6 of the Adult Swim animated original, and the premiere for this new season offered up quite the depressing update on the state of the original universe that got turned into Cronenberg monsters! One of the biggest multiverse jokes played early on in the series came during the first season in which the titular duo had unwittingly turned their Earth into a mass of Cronenberg monsters following a love potion and flu mix up. We've seen some new looks at this universe in the seasons since, but the newest update has to be the biggest bummer yet.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO