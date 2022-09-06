Read full article on original website
CBS 2022 Fall TV Premiere Dates: Here's When NCIS, FBI, Blue Bloods, and More Return
Get ready for new episodes of S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas, and The Amazing Race. CBS will be among the first broadcast networks to debut new episodes this fall TV season. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off on Sept. 17 with a new season of 48 Hours, and will stretch through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles finally gets new episodes.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Premiere Date For Third & Final Season, Unveils Teaser
We’re getting the first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, in a just-released teaser for the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard. The teaser trailer (see above) was unveiled Thursday by series star Patrick Stewart during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day event. The streaming service also announced that Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 16 on Paramount+ exclusively in the U.S. Stewart was joined on-stage by series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The...
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals the Show’s Plan for Bringing Back Hetty
If you keep up with NCIS: Los Angeles, then you know that Linda Hunt has not been around too much on the show. She plays the fantastic Hetty Lange on there and her character, of course, has a deep connection with G. Callen, played by Chris O’Donnell. Well, this...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix
Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
MultiVersus Tease Reveals Some of Gizmo's Moves
MultiVersus players already know of several characters that are coming to the game in the future, and one of those is Gizmo, the Gremlins protagonist who's been teased and even shown off once or twice already. Though Gizmo isn't going to be releasing at the originally planned time, the fighter is still on the way with yet another preview revealed this week. This time, we got a first look at some of the moves Gizmo will boast in MultiVersus.
Hit New HBO Max Series Renewed for Season 2
It looks like HBO Max is opting to keep one of its original shows going for another season, which is a refreshing change of pace after the last month or two. A new leadership regime has seen several projects axed in recent months, but Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is bucking the trend. The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year, has officially been renewed for a second season.
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
Rick and Morty Reveals Depressing New Look at the Cronenberg Dimension
Rick and Morty is now back in action with Season 6 of the Adult Swim animated original, and the premiere for this new season offered up quite the depressing update on the state of the original universe that got turned into Cronenberg monsters! One of the biggest multiverse jokes played early on in the series came during the first season in which the titular duo had unwittingly turned their Earth into a mass of Cronenberg monsters following a love potion and flu mix up. We've seen some new looks at this universe in the seasons since, but the newest update has to be the biggest bummer yet.
Rick and Morty fans spot heartbreaking detail in season six premiere
Rick and Morty fans have spotted a detail in the season six premiere that points to a heartbreaking piece of backstory.The popular animated comedy, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, aired the first episode of its sixth season on Sunday (4 Septemevr), with an episode titled “Solaricks”. Spoilers follow for the Rick and Morty season six premiereFollowing on from the end of season five, the episode saw Rick Sanchez (voiced by Roiland) attempt to reset the co-ordinates for his portal gun, but he accidentally sends himself, Morty and Jerry back to their original universes.As was confirmed last season,...
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series
House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
‘Rick and Morty: Season 6’ Introduces Prime Rick and His Connection to Morty – a Full Breakdown
Rick tells Morty the truth in the premiere episode of 'Rick and Morty' Season 6. As the two characters return from the fallen Citadel, Prime Rick arrives and will likely be the season's villain.
