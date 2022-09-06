ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

LSU bowl projections: Week 2

Compared to the preseason predictions, it seems like the bowl projections going into Week 2 of the season are facing some sort of recessionary cutbacks. We found only seven projections this week compared to 13 going into the season. Of those projections one, that by Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com, has the Tigers getting shut out of the bowls after Sunday’s 24-23 loss to Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern, coach Eric Dooley finally can put focus on historic matchup with LSU

Like many football coaches, Eric Dooley of Southern knows how to tap dance around questions about future opponents. This week, Dooley’s time is up as Southern travels across town to play LSU in a game with off-the-chart historical significance. The two schools never have met in football despite residing in a football-mad state and city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS

There are historical and practical storylines. Curtis (1-0) has the most titles in LHSAA history with 26. Zachary (1-0) has won four of the past seven 5A titles. The Broncos defense gets to test their mettle against Curtis’ veer, while the Patriots face Zachary's talented offense/defense. RUMMEL. AT UNIVERSITY.
ZACHARY, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Denbrock
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery

It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Lsu Football#Penn State#American Football#College Football#Lsu
theadvocate.com

Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming

It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Be You: Jeremy Dotson making magic out of Acadiana's messy closets

Jeremy Dotson is the owner of Dotson Does It Home & Closet Organization, Styling, Staging, Events. Jeremy is both a natural and has 20 years experience working in merchandising, display, fashion, window design and all sort of things that make the world a more beautiful place. Jeremy sees a disorganized...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy