Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Lifelong Southern fans reflect on a historic first meeting with LSU: 'This game is long overdue'
Henry Baptiste grew up in the shadow of the LSU campus, but with Southern University in his heart. As a young man in the 1950s, when both teams were playing in town, he and friends would watch the Jaguars’ football games in the afternoon, then head over to watch the Tigers that night.
theadvocate.com
LSU bowl projections: Week 2
Compared to the preseason predictions, it seems like the bowl projections going into Week 2 of the season are facing some sort of recessionary cutbacks. We found only seven projections this week compared to 13 going into the season. Of those projections one, that by Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com, has the Tigers getting shut out of the bowls after Sunday’s 24-23 loss to Florida State.
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
theadvocate.com
Ed Orgeron described the moment he was fired at LSU, and he found plenty to laugh about
Ed Orgeron seems to be enjoying life after being forced out as LSU football coach during a bumpy 2021 campaign. Orgeron was allowed to finish the regular season, and the Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a 6-6 mark during his sixth year on the job. During a recent interview in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Southern, coach Eric Dooley finally can put focus on historic matchup with LSU
Like many football coaches, Eric Dooley of Southern knows how to tap dance around questions about future opponents. This week, Dooley’s time is up as Southern travels across town to play LSU in a game with off-the-chart historical significance. The two schools never have met in football despite residing in a football-mad state and city.
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
theadvocate.com
FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS
There are historical and practical storylines. Curtis (1-0) has the most titles in LHSAA history with 26. Zachary (1-0) has won four of the past seven 5A titles. The Broncos defense gets to test their mettle against Curtis’ veer, while the Patriots face Zachary's talented offense/defense. RUMMEL. AT UNIVERSITY.
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep scores late in first half, carries momentum into second half to beat Southern Lab
Struggling to make anything positive happen early, the Madison Prep Chargers took advantage of a huge break just before halftime and carried the momentum into the second half on their way to a 27-8 win over Southern Lab on Thursday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Southern Lab (1-1) led the...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Teurlings awaits unique opponent in Avoyelles with new-age approach to football
Teurlings Catholic will face an unconventional opponent when the Avoyelles Mustangs travel to Lafayette for a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mustangs have a special approach to special teams — rarely punting, always going for 2-point conversions and almost always trying onside kicks. "Avoyelles has a whole...
theadvocate.com
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
theadvocate.com
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Son makes shocking discovery
It's something we don't see coming, and it's always a shock when we realize it's happened. Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, explains this disconcerting revelation:. "When my son, Mark, was a pre-teen, he told me that when he grew up he was not going to be like me. "Twenty years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming
It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
theadvocate.com
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
La. 74, key route between Gonzales and Dutchtown, to close for nearly a month; here's why
An important highway linking Gonzales and Dutchtown in Ascension Parish will close completely on one end for four weeks later this month, state highway officials said. Both lanes of La. 74 near Airline Highway just north of Gonzales will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, highway officials said in a statement Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
theadvocate.com
'One of a kind': Lafayette residents with ties to England pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Lafayette City Council Member Liz Webb Hebert was on the phone Thursday with her mom when the news broke: Queen Elizabeth II had died at the age of 96. Hebert and her 70-year-old mother, Ann Carter Webb, poured a cup of tea in honor of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. "She was...
theadvocate.com
Be You: Jeremy Dotson making magic out of Acadiana's messy closets
Jeremy Dotson is the owner of Dotson Does It Home & Closet Organization, Styling, Staging, Events. Jeremy is both a natural and has 20 years experience working in merchandising, display, fashion, window design and all sort of things that make the world a more beautiful place. Jeremy sees a disorganized...
Comments / 0