Compared to the preseason predictions, it seems like the bowl projections going into Week 2 of the season are facing some sort of recessionary cutbacks. We found only seven projections this week compared to 13 going into the season. Of those projections one, that by Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com, has the Tigers getting shut out of the bowls after Sunday’s 24-23 loss to Florida State.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO