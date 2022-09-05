A man in his 20s died after hiking the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek during extreme heat on Monday, according to authorities.

Officials received a call about six hikers suffering from heat emergencies on the trail around 1:25 p.m., according to Sgt. Monica Bretado, a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Scottsdale Fire Department. Temperatures were over 100 degrees in the area at that time.

The hikers had gotten lost in the trails and ran out of water, the Fire Department said. They were rescued using the MCSO helicopter.

One of the hikers was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and around 4:30 p.m. the Scottsdale Fire Department tweeted that the hiker in his 20s had died. The other hikers were treated and released.

"It is important to plan your hike, hike the plan, bring plenty of water, and know how to identify heat exhaustion," the Fire Department said.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead after hiking Cave Creek trail in extreme heat; 5 others rescued