ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

1 dead after hiking Cave Creek trail in extreme heat; 5 others rescued

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A man in his 20s died after hiking the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain in Cave Creek during extreme heat on Monday, according to authorities.

Officials received a call about six hikers suffering from heat emergencies on the trail around 1:25 p.m., according to Sgt. Monica Bretado, a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Scottsdale Fire Department. Temperatures were over 100 degrees in the area at that time.

The hikers had gotten lost in the trails and ran out of water, the Fire Department said. They were rescued using the MCSO helicopter.

One of the hikers was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and around 4:30 p.m. the Scottsdale Fire Department tweeted that the hiker in his 20s had died. The other hikers were treated and released.

"It is important to plan your hike, hike the plan, bring plenty of water, and know how to identify heat exhaustion," the Fire Department said.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead after hiking Cave Creek trail in extreme heat; 5 others rescued

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Some residents in north Scottsdale may need to make new breakfast plans after a fire broke out at a popular brunch spot. The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Cave Creek, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Maricopa County, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Scottsdale, AZ
Accidents
Cave Creek, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Five Fall Drives in Arizona

Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
ARIZONA STATE
ouraynews.com

Arizona man killed in ATV wreck

A man was killed and his wife was injured when their side-by-side all-terrain vehicle rolled about 500 feet in the Imogene Basin southwest of Ouray on Monday, authorities said. Tory Coonrod, 52, of Mesa, Arizona, was driving up a steep spur road in an area known as the Chicago Tunnel near Imogene Pass when the trail ended and he tried to back up or turn around. He called for his wife to jump out,…
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Accident#The Fire Department#Mcso
thefoothillsfocus.com

2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree

Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How to garden in Phoenix's triple-digit heat

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Hot Town is exploring all of the sometimes surprising ways our lives are shaped by the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies in crash at northwest Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the woman who died following a crash Tuesday morning in north Phoenix. Officers responded to an accident involving an SUV and a pickup truck around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police say that 72-year-old Deborah Connel was pulling out of a private driveway heading north when she was struck by a car driving eastbound on Bell Road. Connel was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene where police determined he was not impaired.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hiking
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies after being pulled from water at Bartlett Lake

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled from the water at Bartlett Lake in Arizona during the Labor Day holiday, officials said. Around noon on Monday, deputies received a call for service for a possible drowning at the lake. As authorities arrived on scene, witnesses stated man was swimming and went underwater.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

New at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Set to open in the fall, Desert Ridge Marketplace has announced the upcoming arrival of five new tenants. Fresh eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting spot to shop are among the arrivals at the Phoenix shopping center. Up first, Dakota London hair-extension salon is set to open Sept....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy