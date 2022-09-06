UNCG students get real-world experience by helping a small town in Walnut Cove

WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro is taking a unique approach to helping students get some real-world experience.

It involves the town of Walnut Cove, an empty lot and a group of 18 interior architecture students.

Students will work on the project from the beginning of the semester until the end of the semester in December, and each student will design their own scheme for a community center in Walnut Cove



Leslie Brewer is a UNCG graduate and runs a non-profit in Walnut Cove. She contacted the school to see if they could help design the building.



Professor Travis Hicks took his class to town this week to meet the people they’d be helping.



Students heard from people in town and then took in the sights to get a better understanding of what Walnut Cove needs.



18 students will present 18 different proposals.

Students will make several more trips to Walnut Cove to talk to more people so their designs really reflect the community.

