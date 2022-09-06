Following years in the making, the Watkins Museum of History this weekend will open its third floor core exhibit to the public. “After eight years of planning, development, and fabrication, we are thrilled to bring this project to completion,” Steve Nowak, executive director of the museum, said in a news release. “The new permanent exhibits will showcase unusual and inspiring stories of Lawrence’s history in up-to-date and engaging new ways. Visitors can connect with history using all their senses and experience the past in a hands-on way we hope will make a museum visit informative and fun.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO