Professors frustrated by Emporia State University plans to eliminate tenured faculty and programs
TOPEKA — Emporia State University’s proposal for dealing with financial strains identifies reasons the school will use to get rid of tenured professors, including market considerations, enrollment, revenue and employee conduct. Faculty members say they are concerned by the lack of communication they have received from administration about...
Lawrence’s Community Police Review Board selects new leadership, hears appeal of complaint
The two newest appointees to the Lawrence Community Police Review Board will take the helm as chair and vice chair, members voted Thursday. James Minor, who joined the board in April, was selected as the new CPRB chair; Jordan Bickford, appointed in June, will serve as vice chair. They replace members Jenny Robinson and Sanjay Mishra, respectively, in those roles.
Douglas County Commission says goodbye to Shannon Portillo
Shannon Portillo adjourned her last Douglas County Commission meeting Wednesday evening. Portillo, who is a professor and administrator at the University of Kansas, will soon be on her way to a new position in Arizona State University’s School of Public Affairs. Commission Chair Shannon Reid joked that it was...
Watkins Museum of History to debut third floor after 8 years of planning
Following years in the making, the Watkins Museum of History this weekend will open its third floor core exhibit to the public. “After eight years of planning, development, and fabrication, we are thrilled to bring this project to completion,” Steve Nowak, executive director of the museum, said in a news release. “The new permanent exhibits will showcase unusual and inspiring stories of Lawrence’s history in up-to-date and engaging new ways. Visitors can connect with history using all their senses and experience the past in a hands-on way we hope will make a museum visit informative and fun.”
City of Lawrence-run camp for people experiencing homelessness raises concerns for ‘family’ members who already live there
Jennifer Adams is anxious. She has to relocate soon — a demand placed upon her by the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division. Adams stays behind Johnny’s Tavern on North Second Street in a tent nestled near a shade tree. In the year and a half Adams has been homeless, the city has swept her camps six times, she said, forcing her to move further north.
Will Averill: What are M@ssholes, and why should I see them? (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Here are three...
Public comment from the Sept. 7, 2022 Douglas County Commission meeting
Here’s an audio recording of general public comment from the Douglas County Commission’s Sept. 7, 2022 meeting, taken via the Zoom virtual meeting. The Douglas County Commission recently stopped recording general public comment during its meetings after one of its videos was flagged for COVID-19 misinformation and removed from the website. Those portions of the meetings are no longer included in the video meeting recordings that the county uploads to YouTube.
Student taken into custody following alleged comment about shooting at Free State High School
A Free State High School student was taken into custody after a report that they had made a comment on Friday about “shooting up the school” on Tuesday. A parent of another Free State student reported that their child heard the comment on Friday, according to an email from district spokesperson Julie Boyle.
The Raven Book Store’s bestsellers for Sept. 6, 2022 (Sponsored post)
Note from the Times: This bestseller list comes to us straight from The Raven Book Store in Lawrence. See other editions of the list here. Our No. 1 bestseller this week is Michael Travis’ Celebrating Kansas Breweries, but the list as a whole might as well be called Celebrating Kansas Books; Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 10 are all local books.
Sidewalk Sale and Family Fun Day is this weekend in downtown Lawrence
Following a comfortably warm reception last year of a Sidewalk Sale on a September day, slightly cooler than the usual scorching heat of peak summer in Lawrence, this year’s event is set for this Saturday. Folks should look for indoor and outdoor shopping from Sixth Street to South Park...
Unclear why Lawrence police detective is on paid leave after being accused of crashing vehicle in alleged DUI
A Lawrence police detective was placed on paid leave following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence last week, though city policy suggests the suspension should be without pay. Detective Adam Welch was driving his personal vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 when he allegedly struck a...
