Cleveland, OH

Sunny Friday, but rain returns this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 70s, winds are light and perfect weather to spend outdoors. Overnight, skies are clear and it’s cool with temperatures in the 50s. There are some areas that will develop fog overnight and first thing in the morning. Tomorrow and Saturday, sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s will arrive.
Clearing up! Mostly dry Wednesday ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Finally some clearing! Partly cloudy tonight as drier weather slowly continues to move into the region. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as we fall into the low to mid 60s tonight. Chance for a few areas of fog overnight into early tomorrow morning. Sun...
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
Here’s your chance to explore ‘RV Life’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have ever wondered if the ‘RV life’ is for you, the Outdoor Fall RV Fest is the place to be. Over 250 RV’s are on display outside the I-X Center including the newest 2023 models and vehicles from small units to big motorhomes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out.
Kenny gets a taste of what Fresh Fest Cleveland is all about

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fresh Fest Cleveland is a unique festival that supports all kinds of artists and it takes place at Rid-All Urban Farm. Whether you are a visual artist, a music artist or a culinary artist — Fresh Fest Cleveland will be showcasing your talents as a way to lift up culture and the arts in Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shares a preview of the event. Click here to learn more about Fresh Fest Cleveland.
Global Gifts

Artisan goods from 65 different countries! One World Shop is located on Detroit Road in Rocky River.
ROCKY RIVER, OH

