Sunny Friday, but rain returns this weekend
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 70s, winds are light and perfect weather to spend outdoors. Overnight, skies are clear and it’s cool with temperatures in the 50s. There are some areas that will develop fog overnight and first thing in the morning. Tomorrow and Saturday, sunshine and temperatures back in the 80s will arrive.
CLE Air Show may give compensation for bad weather
Cleveland National Air Show officials are considering some kind of compensation for visitors who missed out on a "full show" this year due to bad weather.
Clearing up! Mostly dry Wednesday ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Finally some clearing! Partly cloudy tonight as drier weather slowly continues to move into the region. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as we fall into the low to mid 60s tonight. Chance for a few areas of fog overnight into early tomorrow morning. Sun...
Northeast Ohio’s skies clear on Wednesday; more brighter days ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A broad area of low pressure is located east of Ohio. We think there is enough moisture available for isolated showers and storms east of Cleveland to roll in off of Lake Erie. We have broken away to more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures in the...
Traffic Pattern Change: I-480 Valley View Bridge
If you travel along the I-480 Valley View Bridge, you will soon notice another traffic pattern change.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
Machine oil found in the Chagrin River on Wednesday afternoon
A machine oil spill occurred in the Chagrin River in Willoughby on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Eastlake Fire Department.
Here’s your chance to explore ‘RV Life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have ever wondered if the ‘RV life’ is for you, the Outdoor Fall RV Fest is the place to be. Over 250 RV’s are on display outside the I-X Center including the newest 2023 models and vehicles from small units to big motorhomes. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks it out.
A superior sandwich in Cleveland? Chef says you’ll ‘need a bib’ for these masterpieces
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Sandwich Co. has three locations, and they are adding two more. Chef Kevin O’Connell stopped by New Day to talk about what the restaurants have to offer. He said the very first spot opened about a year ago on Superior Avenue. Another will...
Why you may see drones, robots on Lake Erie beaches
Grocery store chain, Meijer, is joining the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program to deploy its latest technology to help clean up busy beaches and waterways.
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
Kenny gets a taste of what Fresh Fest Cleveland is all about
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fresh Fest Cleveland is a unique festival that supports all kinds of artists and it takes place at Rid-All Urban Farm. Whether you are a visual artist, a music artist or a culinary artist — Fresh Fest Cleveland will be showcasing your talents as a way to lift up culture and the arts in Cleveland. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton shares a preview of the event. Click here to learn more about Fresh Fest Cleveland.
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Traffic is moving again after crash on I-90 East
TRAFFIC ALERT: There is an accident 90E under W.117. The left lane is blocked and traffic is backingup.
Grandparents get in free at CLE zoo — here’s when
Grandparents can get into the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free this Sunday. On Grandparents Day, grandparents can bring their grandchild to the zoo between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, and get free admission courtesy of MetroHealth.
Global Gifts
Artisan goods from 65 different countries! One World Shop is located on Detroit Road in Rocky River.
Beloved animal park closes doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
How a wolf escaped its enclosure at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo revealed more details on how a Mexican gray wolf escaped its habitat Monday morning.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
