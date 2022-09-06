ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, 21 injured in nine-vehicle crash on I-75

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

LIMA, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a nine-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound, near mile post 125, in Allen County, according to a press release.

  • (Photos courtesy of Lima Fire Department)
A 2019 Freightliner semi, operated by a 75-year-old man from Vermilion, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75. He was approaching slowed traffic due to a separate crash. He struck several vehicles, causing a total of nine vehicles to be involved.

Joseph Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield, was a rear seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban involved. Schwarz succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Four occupants were transported to the Lima Memorial Hospital, six occupants were transported to the Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, and 11 occupants were treated at the scene.

The crash resulted in a closure of Interstate 75 southbound lanes. The roadway has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

