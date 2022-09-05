Iowa’s Keagan Johnson, Jestin Jacobs absent from Hawkeyes’ Cy-Hawk week depth chart

With the matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones approaching, the Iowa Hawkeyes are back to work this week getting ready. That starts with a newly released depth chart and some changes in personnel.

The “non-change” that is sure to be the number one topic of conversation this week amongst Hawkeyes fans is the quarterback depth chart. Spencer Petras is listed above Alex Padilla.

One of the biggest changes comes in the fact that linebacker Jestin Jacobs is not present anywhere on the depth chart. This is on the heels of an injury sustained in week one and will likely be nursing back to health.

When asked about it, head coach Kirk Ferentz does feel that Jacobs avoided something serious.

“I assume this is good news. It wasn’t a joint. It sure looked like it on the field. So, it’s soft tissue, and those can drag out, too, as we know, but at least it wasn’t a joint. That would have been bad,” said Ferentz in regards to Jacobs’ injury.

Another change, or absence, of note is that Keagan Johnson has been removed from the depth chart in a revision. This will give Iowa Arland Bruce IV, Alec Wick, Jack Johnson and potentially a first look at Brody Brecht as the receiving group.

On a positive note, Gavin Williams is present on the running back depth chart. There were rumors floating around last weekend that he was very close to suiting up so his presence in the backfield will be a welcome site.

At cornerback, we see Terry Roberts getting the nod opposite of Riley Moss after his solid performance last week.

